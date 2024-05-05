Wees de mijne weer

Onmiskenbaar uit Limburg (Valkenburg): The Skope. Hun eerste single en enige kleine hit in Nederland.

Oh you will never forgive me what I have done to you

I didn’t want to lose you, it was a big mistake

To say I didn’t need you, I’m crying night and day

I can’t believe I hurt you, just darling you could say

“I want you to come back now and never go away”

One, two, three, four

Sha la la la la la be mine again

Sha la la la la la be mine again

Tomorrow tears are falling from my eyes

Sha la la la la la be mine again and I’ll be yours

So if you really love me, I know you will return

And when I kiss and hold you, I know my heart will yearn

Now please no hesitation, I promise to be true

I will make love again, just like we used to do

I beg you to believe me and please don’t leave me blue

One, two, three, four

Sha la la la la la be mine again

Sha la la la la la be mine again

Tomorrow tears are falling from my eyes

Sha la la la la la be mine again and I’ll be yours

Baby oh baby, come to me

Baby, baby come to me

I cannot afford this

I cannot afford this no longer my dear

Oh I want you back yeah, oh baby

I want you back now, oh baby, oh baby

Oh oh oh baby

Oh oh come now baby

Please be mine again

Please be mine again

Come on

Come on be mine again

Come on be mine again

Come on be mine again please

Come on be mine again yeah

Come on be mine again yeah

Sha la la la la la be mine again

Sha la la la la la be mine again

Tomorrow tears are falling from my eyes

Sha la la la la la be mine again and I’ll be yours

Sha la la la la la be mine again

Sha la la la la la be mine again

Sha la la la la la be mine again

Sha la la la la la be mine again

Eh, moesten we niet bij de dag leven?



Live for today, Lords of the New Church

Deel zes van een overigens wel degelijk eindige serie: deel vijf hier, vier, drie, twee en een..

– Uitgelichte afbeeelding: By I.R.S. Records – Discogs.com, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=60347847