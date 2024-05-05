Wees de mijne weer

Onmiskenbaar uit Limburg (Valkenburg): The Skope. Hun eerste single en enige kleine hit in Nederland.
Oh you will never forgive me what I have done to you
I didn’t want to lose you, it was a big mistake
To say I didn’t need you, I’m crying night and day
I can’t believe I hurt you, just darling you could say
“I want you to come back now and never go away”
One, two, three, four
Sha la la la la la be mine again
Sha la la la la la be mine again
Tomorrow tears are falling from my eyes
Sha la la la la la be mine again and I’ll be yours
So if you really love me, I know you will return
And when I kiss and hold you, I know my heart will yearn
Now please no hesitation, I promise to be true
I will make love again, just like we used to do
I beg you to believe me and please don’t leave me blue
One, two, three, four
Sha la la la la la be mine again
Sha la la la la la be mine again
Tomorrow tears are falling from my eyes
Sha la la la la la be mine again and I’ll be yours
Baby oh baby, come to me
Baby, baby come to me
I cannot afford this
I cannot afford this no longer my dear
Oh I want you back yeah, oh baby
I want you back now, oh baby, oh baby
Oh oh oh baby
Oh oh come now baby
Please be mine again
Please be mine again
Come on
Come on be mine again
Come on be mine again
Come on be mine again please
Come on be mine again yeah
Come on be mine again yeah
Sha la la la la la be mine again
Sha la la la la la be mine again
Tomorrow tears are falling from my eyes
Sha la la la la la be mine again and I’ll be yours
Sha la la la la la be mine again
Sha la la la la la be mine again
Sha la la la la la be mine again
Sha la la la la la be mine again
Eh, moesten we niet bij de dag leven?
Live for today, Lords of the New Church
– Uitgelichte afbeeelding: By I.R.S. Records – Discogs.com, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=60347847