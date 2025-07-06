Postpunkklassieker du jour: After The Rain

Officieel gekwalificeerd als ‘postpunk’, maar eigenlijk is After the Rain gewoon een prachtig stukje melancholieke popmuziek. The Comsat Angels leken net als The Sound voorbestemd dezelfde status te bereiken als Echo & The Bunnymen, maar om één andere reden negeerde het grote publiek beide bands. Dat de bombastische poseurs van U2 het wél tot wereldfaam schopten, irriteert me 40 jaar na dato nog steeds mateloos.

When a sky full of tearsIs threatening to fallDon’t stand in the wayCome inside, close the doorThe sky will clear againAfter the rain, after the rain

When the clouds overhead

Want to capture your heart

Let them know you are strong

You will not be caught

The clouds will blow away

After the rain, after the rain

Fall, fall, fall, fall

Fall, fall, fall, fall

After the rain

No clouds over you

After the rain

Sun yellow, sky blue

After the rain, after the rain

Though you can’t see it now

The sun never sets

It always knows

What you sometimes forget

The sun will shine again

After the rain, after the rain

The sun will shine again

After the rain, after the rain

The sun will shine again

After the rain, after the rain