Postpunkklassieker du jour: After The Rain

Officieel gekwalificeerd als ‘postpunk’, maar eigenlijk is After the Rain gewoon een prachtig stukje melancholieke popmuziek. The Comsat Angels leken net als The Sound voorbestemd dezelfde status te bereiken als Echo & The Bunnymen, maar om één andere reden negeerde het grote publiek beide bands. Dat de bombastische poseurs van U2 het wél tot wereldfaam schopten, irriteert me 40 jaar na dato nog steeds mateloos.
Is threatening to fall
Don’t stand in the way
Come inside, close the door
The sky will clear again
After the rain, after the rain
When the clouds overhead
Want to capture your heart
Let them know you are strong
You will not be caught
The clouds will blow away
After the rain, after the rain
Fall, fall, fall, fall
Fall, fall, fall, fall
After the rain
No clouds over you
After the rain
Sun yellow, sky blue
After the rain, after the rain
Though you can’t see it now
The sun never sets
It always knows
What you sometimes forget
The sun will shine again
After the rain, after the rain
The sun will shine again
After the rain, after the rain
The sun will shine again
After the rain, after the rain
Fall, fall, fall, fall
Fall, fall, fall, fall
Fall, fall, fall, fall
Fall, fall