Leef bij de dag

Deel 4 van een serie, de vroegere delen zijn drie, twee en een.
De Italiaans-Engelse Rokes:
When I think of all the worries that people seem to find
And how they’re in a hurry to complicate their minds
By chasing after money and dreams that can’t come true
I’m glad that we are different, we’ve better things to do
When others plan their future, I’m busy loving you
One, two, three, four
Shah-la, la-la-la-la, live for today
Shah-la, la-la-la-la, live for today
And don’t worry ‘bout tomorrow, ay-ay-ay
Shah-la, la-la-la-la live for today (live for today)
We were never meant to worry the way that people do
And I don’t need to hurry as long as I’m with you
We’ll take it nice and easy, and use my simple plan
You’ll be my lovin’ woman, I’ll be your lovin’ man
We’ll take the most from living, have pleasure while we can
Two, three, four
Shah-la, la-la-la-la, live for today, ay-ay-ay
Shah-la, la-la-la-la, live for today
And don’t worry ‘bout tomorrow, ay-ay-ay
Shah-la, la-la-la-la, live for today (live for today)
Baby, I need to feel you inside of me
I got to feel you deep inside of me
And baby, please, come close to me
I’ve got to have you now, please, please, please, please
Gimme some lovin’, just gimme some lovin’
Gimme some lovin’, just gimme some lovin’
Baby, gimme some lovin’, just gimme some lovin’
I got to have all your love (gimme some lovin’)
Babe, I need all your love (gimme some lovin’)
And now I need all your lovin’ (la-la-la-la-la-la-la)
Shah-la, la-la-la-la, live for today
Shah-la, la-la-la-la, live for today
And don’t worry ‘bout tomorrow, ay-ay-ay
Shah-la, la-la-la-la, live for today (no, no, no, no)
Shah-la, la-la-la-la, live for today…
Het origineel, tenzij je de eerste met deze tekst uitgebrachte plaat telt, en niet de auteursversie hierboven die pas later is uitgebracht: door de VS-Amerikaanse undeground groep The Grass Roots:
De Engelse cover en hit in het VK door The Living Daylights
Alles 1967
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By ABC / Dunhill Records – Billboard, page 34, 12 September 1970, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27027334