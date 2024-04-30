Leef bij de dag

Deel 4 van een serie, de vroegere delen zijn drie, twee en een.

De Italiaans-Engelse Rokes:

When I think of all the worries that people seem to find

And how they’re in a hurry to complicate their minds

By chasing after money and dreams that can’t come true

I’m glad that we are different, we’ve better things to do

When others plan their future, I’m busy loving you

One, two, three, four

Shah-la, la-la-la-la, live for today

Shah-la, la-la-la-la, live for today

And don’t worry ‘bout tomorrow, ay-ay-ay

Shah-la, la-la-la-la live for today (live for today)

We were never meant to worry the way that people do

And I don’t need to hurry as long as I’m with you

We’ll take it nice and easy, and use my simple plan

You’ll be my lovin’ woman, I’ll be your lovin’ man

We’ll take the most from living, have pleasure while we can

Two, three, four

Shah-la, la-la-la-la, live for today, ay-ay-ay

Shah-la, la-la-la-la, live for today

And don’t worry ‘bout tomorrow, ay-ay-ay

Shah-la, la-la-la-la, live for today (live for today)

Baby, I need to feel you inside of me

I got to feel you deep inside of me

And baby, please, come close to me

I’ve got to have you now, please, please, please, please

Gimme some lovin’, just gimme some lovin’

Gimme some lovin’, just gimme some lovin’

Baby, gimme some lovin’, just gimme some lovin’

I got to have all your love (gimme some lovin’)

Babe, I need all your love (gimme some lovin’)

And now I need all your lovin’ (la-la-la-la-la-la-la)

Shah-la, la-la-la-la, live for today

Shah-la, la-la-la-la, live for today

And don’t worry ‘bout tomorrow, ay-ay-ay

Shah-la, la-la-la-la, live for today (no, no, no, no)

Shah-la, la-la-la-la, live for today…

Het origineel, tenzij je de eerste met deze tekst uitgebrachte plaat telt, en niet de auteursversie hierboven die pas later is uitgebracht: door de VS-Amerikaanse undeground groep The Grass Roots:

De Engelse cover en hit in het VK door The Living Daylights



Alles 1967

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By ABC / Dunhill Records – Billboard, page 34, 12 September 1970, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27027334