Postpunkklassieker du jour: Unilever

1986, de eerste lp van Chumbawamba, Pictures of starving children sell records. Ach, zoveel is er niet veranderd.
Whitewash
When you don’t want to feed the world
When you just want to feed your bank balance
Wash your guilt away
Unilever washes whiter
Soap to clean those dirty hands
And a slap for the people who work the land
Unilever
Man-made hunger
Soap in our eyes
John West is the best
Old soap opera
No soap-reality
Legal slave trade
Domestos kills all known truths dead
Soap to wash the darkest stain
Profit covers up the pain
Of a slow, deliberate genocide
And all the dirt you want to hide
Take the black and wash it whiter
Brooke-Bond Oxo
Blue Band, Bird’s Eye
Lifebuoy, Sunsilk
Persil washes whiter
We make whitewash
We sell whitewash
Consume whitewash
Consumed by whitewash
Whitewash
Buy it
Somewhere in this cycle there’s me and you
What are we prepared to do?
Unilever
