Postpunkklassieker du jour: Unilever

1986, de eerste lp van Chumbawamba, Pictures of starving children sell records. Ach, zoveel is er niet veranderd.

Whitewash

When you don’t want to feed the world

When you just want to feed your bank balance

Wash your guilt away

Unilever washes whiter

Soap to clean those dirty hands

And a slap for the people who work the land

Unilever

Man-made hunger

Soap in our eyes

John West is the best

Old soap opera

No soap-reality

Legal slave trade

Domestos kills all known truths dead

Soap to wash the darkest stain

Profit covers up the pain

Of a slow, deliberate genocide

And all the dirt you want to hide

Take the black and wash it whiter

Brooke-Bond Oxo

Blue Band, Bird’s Eye

Lifebuoy, Sunsilk

Persil washes whiter

We make whitewash

We sell whitewash

Consume whitewash

Consumed by whitewash

Whitewash

Buy it

Somewhere in this cycle there’s me and you

What are we prepared to do?



Unilever

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Craig – Eigen werk, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1899947