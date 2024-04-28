Ik tel de tranen

Deel 2 van een serie, deel 1 is hier.
Na,na,na,na,na,na late at night
Na,na,na,na,na,na late at night
I have counted everyday since you’ve been away
It seemed like a thousand years
And at na,na,na,na,na,na late at night
Na,na,na,na,na,na late at night
I’ll sit and count the tears
I have counted all your lies, all your alibis
I’m a guy believes just what he hears
And at na,na,na,na,na,na late at night
Na,na,na,na,na,na late at night
I’ll sit and count the tears
She’s gone and found somebody new
He may be happy now but soon
He’ll be counting everyday that she’s been away
It’ll seem like a thousand years
And at na,na,na,na,na,na late at night
Na,na,na,na,na,na late at night
He’ll sit and count his tears
He’ll sit and count his tears
(Na,na,na,na,na,na late at night)
He’ll sit and count his tears
(Na,na,na,na,na,na late at night)
He’ll sit and count his tears
I count the tears, The Drifters, 1960
Tot vandaag kende ik alleen de coverversie van de Searchers, die nogal wat aan de Drifters te danken hebben. Maar het blijkt dat bijvoorbeeld hun stadgenoten Gerry and the Pacemakers het ook hebben uitgevoerd.
1965
– Word vervolgd –
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Kingmidas911 – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=126282987