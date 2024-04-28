Ik tel de tranen

Deel 2 van een serie, deel 1 is hier.

Na,na,na,na,na,na late at night

Na,na,na,na,na,na late at night

I have counted everyday since you’ve been away

It seemed like a thousand years

And at na,na,na,na,na,na late at night

Na,na,na,na,na,na late at night

I’ll sit and count the tears

I have counted all your lies, all your alibis

I’m a guy believes just what he hears

And at na,na,na,na,na,na late at night

Na,na,na,na,na,na late at night

I’ll sit and count the tears

She’s gone and found somebody new

He may be happy now but soon

He’ll be counting everyday that she’s been away

It’ll seem like a thousand years

And at na,na,na,na,na,na late at night

Na,na,na,na,na,na late at night

He’ll sit and count his tears

He’ll sit and count his tears

(Na,na,na,na,na,na late at night)

He’ll sit and count his tears

(Na,na,na,na,na,na late at night)

He’ll sit and count his tears



I count the tears, The Drifters, 1960

Tot vandaag kende ik alleen de coverversie van de Searchers, die nogal wat aan de Drifters te danken hebben. Maar het blijkt dat bijvoorbeeld hun stadgenoten Gerry and the Pacemakers het ook hebben uitgevoerd.



1965

– Word vervolgd –

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Kingmidas911 – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=126282987