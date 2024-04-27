Genocidale “antizionist” van Columbia University geschopt

Khymani James, een leider van de anti-Joodse protestbeweging op de campus van Columbia University is van de uni getrapt nadat er een video opdook waarin hij zei dat zionisten “het niet verdienen om te leven”.

In een in januari opgenomen video zegt Khymani James dat mensen “blij mogen zijn dat ik niet zomaar zionisten ga vermoorden”. Volgens hem is het bestaan van Israël niet te verenigen met vrede: “So yes I feel very comfortable — very comfortable — calling for those people to die”.

Here is the full Khymani James live-stream that includes his disciplinary meeting with Columbia University over making threatening social media posts. I saved you all the first 30 minutes where he rants with a friend and started with the school meeting. pic.twitter.com/DfN6mKdlbm — Kassy Akiva (@KassyDillon) April 26, 2024

Na eerst wat geprutteld te hebben over “een complot” koos James eieren voor zijn geld en bood hij zijn excuses aan. Het mocht – terecht – niet meer baten.

Het is bepaald niet de eerste keer dat de antisemieten betogers op de campus in opspraak raken:

Jewish students get harassed trying to leave @Columbia’s campus tonight. You can hear someone yell “Yehudim Yehudim”- “Jews Jews.” They curse and yell “go back to Poland.” Antisemitism has become the new normal here. pic.twitter.com/U2Ii5GTuLm — David lederer (@Davidlederer6) April 21, 2024

Someone sent me this from Columbia tonight. Some Jewish students were holding Israeli and American flags so this girl stood in front of them with the below sign. Al-Qasam is the Hamas military wing. They are openly pro-Hamas and threatening fellow students. pic.twitter.com/Eo5BaA7h70 — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 21, 2024

“Never forget the 7th of October. That will happen not one more time, not five more times, not 10…100…1000…10,000…The 7th of October is going to be every day for you.” Protestors screamed this at two Jewish @Columbia students right outside campus gates tonight. pic.twitter.com/VYp0tFudGj — Jonas Du (@jonasydu) April 19, 2024

Bron: NYT

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Kobi Gideon / Government Press Office of Israel, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=138950791