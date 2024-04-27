Genocidale “antizionist” van Columbia University geschopt

Pyt van der Galiën

Khymani James, een leider van de anti-Joodse protestbeweging op de campus van Columbia University is van de uni getrapt nadat er een video opdook waarin hij zei dat zionisten “het niet verdienen om te leven”.

In een in januari opgenomen video zegt  Khymani James dat mensen “blij mogen zijn dat ik niet zomaar zionisten ga vermoorden”. Volgens hem is het bestaan van Israël niet te verenigen met vrede: “So yes I feel very comfortable — very comfortable — calling for those people to die”.

Na eerst wat geprutteld te hebben over “een complot” koos James eieren voor zijn geld en bood hij zijn excuses aan. Het mocht – terecht – niet meer baten.

Het is bepaald niet de eerste keer dat de antisemieten betogers op de campus in opspraak raken:

 

Bron: NYT

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Kobi Gideon / Government Press Office of Israel, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=138950791

