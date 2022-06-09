Antiracistische klassieker du jour: Sister Rosa

Een ode van de Neville Brothers aan Rosa Parks, de zwarte vrouw die in 1955 weigerde haar zitplaats in een bus af te staan aan witte passagiers. De wet in Alabama schreef destijds voor dat zwarte mensen hun plaats af moesten staan aan witte mensen, als het voor hen gereserveerde deel van de bus vol raakte. Parks kreeg een boete, die ze weigerde te betalen. Daarop werd Parks gearresteerd en berecht voor verstoring van de openbare orde.

Martin Luther King organiseerde als reactie op de berechting van Rosa Parks de “Montgomery-busboycot” die zó succesvol was dat het busbedrijf zich gedwongen zag de scheiding van witte en zwarte mensen af te schaffen. Uiteindelijk belandde de zaak bij het Hooggerechtshof dat Parks in het gelijk stelde en de scheiding tussen zwart en wit ongrondwettig verklaarde.

December 1, 1955

Our freedom movement came alive

And because of Sister Rosa you know

We don’t ride on the back of the bus no more

Sister Rosa she was tired one day

After a hard day on her job

When all she wanted was a well deserved rest

Not a scene from an angry mob

A bus driver said, “Lady, you got to get up

‘Cause a white person wants that seat”

But Miss Rosa said, “No, not no more

I’m gonna sit here and rest my feet”

Thank you Miss Rosa, you are the spark

You started our freedom movement

Thank you Sister Rosa Parks

Thank you Miss Rosa, you are the spark

You started our freedom movement

Thank you Sister Rosa Parks

Now, the police came without fail

And took Sister Rosa off to jail

And 14 dollars was her fine

Brother Martin Luther King knew it was our time

The people of Montgomery sat down to talk

It was decided all God’s children should walk

Until segregation was brought to its knees

And we obtain freedom and equality, yeah

Thank you Miss Rosa, you are the spark

You started our freedom movement

Thank you Sister Rosa Parks

Thank you Miss Rosa, you are the spark

You started our freedom movement

Thank you Sister Rosa Parks

So we dedicate this song to thee

For being the symbol of our dignity

Thank you Sister Rosa

Thank you Miss Rosa, you are the spark

You started our freedom movement

Thank you Sister Rosa Parks

Thank you Miss Rosa, you are the spark

You started our freedom movement

Thank you Sister Rosa Parks

Thank you Miss Rosa, you are the spark

You started our freedom movement

Thank you Sister Rosa Parks

Thank you Miss Rosa, you are the spark

You started our freedom movement

Thank you Sister Rosa Parks

Thank you Miss Rosa, you are the spark

You started our freedom movement

Thank you Sister Rosa Parks

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Parks being fingerprinted by Lieutenant D.H. Lackey on February 22, 1956, when she was arrested again, along with 73 other people, after a grand jury indicted 113 African Americans for organizing the Montgomery bus boycott – By Associated Press; restored by Adam Cuerden – http://www.rmyauctions.com/lot-8002.aspx, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=81795628