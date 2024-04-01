Zonder haar

Men zegt dat als je iets van Nilsson voor het eerst hoort je dit altijd zal bijblijven, evenals de omstandigheden, tijd en plaats. Ik heb er geen last van. Ik meen dat ik dit eigenlijk oorspronkelijk van Al Kooper ken.

In 1979 was ik met een vriend aan het tuinieren in de zandvlakte op het Waterlooplein, het Vlooienpark. Er stond een auto in het zand, de deuren waren los. Op het hoedenplankje lagen stapels plaatjes, A&M-label. Ik pikte twee ervan uit, de rest waren andere exemplaren van die nummers: een of ander slap countrynummer en deze van Herb Alpert, gisteren ter sprake gebracht.

I spend the night in a chair thinking she’ll be there

But she never comes

And then I wake up and wipe the sleep from my eyes

And I rise to face another day

Without her

Do-do-do

Do-do-do-do

Do-do-do

It’s just no good anymore

When you walk through the door of an empty room

And then you go inside and set a table for one

It’s no fun when you spend a day

Without her

Do-do-do

Do-do-do-do

Do-do-do

We burst the pretty balloon

Took us to the moon

Such a beautiful thing

But it’s ended now

And it sounds like a lie

If I say I’d rather die than live without her

Do-do-do

Do-do-do

Do-do-do

Love is a beautiful thing

When it knows how to swing

And it grooves like a clock

But the hands on the clock tell the lovers to part

And it’s breaking my heart to have to spend a day without her

Do-do-do

Do-do-do-do

Do-do-do-do

I spend the night in a chair thinking she’ll be there

But she never comes

And then I wake up and wipe the sleep from my eyes

And I rise to face another day

Without her

Do-do-do

Do-do-do-do

Can’t go on without her

Do-do-do

Do-do-do-do

There’s no song without her

It’s all wrong without her

Can’t go on without her

Terwijl we bezig waren en dus niet opletten wat er met die auto aan de hand was stak iemand hem in brand. De dader was weg toen we de vlammen zagen. Ik had er twee plaatjes uit gered. De auto had geen nummerplaat. Mysterieus geval, brand incluis.

Kijk, die herinnering heb ik dan wel.

Nilsson, ik geloof niet dat ik dit origineel ken.

De “Braziliaanse” bewerking van Alpert blijft mijn voorkeur houden.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door New service – eBay, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20697805