Zonder haar

Men zegt dat als je iets van Nilsson voor het eerst hoort je dit altijd zal bijblijven, evenals de omstandigheden, tijd en plaats. Ik heb er geen last van. Ik meen dat ik dit eigenlijk oorspronkelijk van Al Kooper ken.
In 1979 was ik met een vriend aan het tuinieren in de zandvlakte op het Waterlooplein, het Vlooienpark. Er stond een auto in het zand, de deuren waren los. Op het hoedenplankje lagen stapels plaatjes, A&M-label. Ik pikte twee ervan uit, de rest waren andere exemplaren van die nummers: een of ander slap countrynummer en deze van Herb Alpert, gisteren ter sprake gebracht.
I spend the night in a chair thinking she’ll be there
But she never comes
And then I wake up and wipe the sleep from my eyes
And I rise to face another day
Without her
Do-do-do
Do-do-do-do
Do-do-do
It’s just no good anymore
When you walk through the door of an empty room
And then you go inside and set a table for one
It’s no fun when you spend a day
Without her
Do-do-do
Do-do-do-do
Do-do-do
We burst the pretty balloon
Took us to the moon
Such a beautiful thing
But it’s ended now
And it sounds like a lie
If I say I’d rather die than live without her
Do-do-do
Do-do-do
Do-do-do
Love is a beautiful thing
When it knows how to swing
And it grooves like a clock
But the hands on the clock tell the lovers to part
And it’s breaking my heart to have to spend a day without her
Do-do-do
Do-do-do-do
Do-do-do-do
I spend the night in a chair thinking she’ll be there
But she never comes
And then I wake up and wipe the sleep from my eyes
And I rise to face another day
Without her
Do-do-do
Do-do-do-do
Can’t go on without her
Do-do-do
Do-do-do-do
There’s no song without her
It’s all wrong without her
Can’t go on without her
Terwijl we bezig waren en dus niet opletten wat er met die auto aan de hand was stak iemand hem in brand. De dader was weg toen we de vlammen zagen. Ik had er twee plaatjes uit gered. De auto had geen nummerplaat. Mysterieus geval, brand incluis.
Kijk, die herinnering heb ik dan wel.
Nilsson, ik geloof niet dat ik dit origineel ken.
De “Braziliaanse” bewerking van Alpert blijft mijn voorkeur houden.
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door New service – eBay, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20697805