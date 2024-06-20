Van het een komt het ander

Een soulachtig arrangement van een band die wat mij betreft obscuur is, afkomstig uit Coventry. Dit nummer haalde de top-40 van Nederland, maar ook maar net. Het genre lijkt mij te kwalificeren als youth club.
Ah
Yeah
Somebody told me lightning don’t strike twice
And I don’t wanna see our love break up like ice
You say you got control
But baby, take it slow
‘Cause once I get a hold I can’t let go
No, no, no, no
And one thing can lead to another
We don’t wanna go too far
So let’s-a be good to each other from the start
Don’t you know that
One thing can lead to another
So stop before you break my heart
And let’s-a be good to each other from the start
The music is low and you’ve turned down all the lights
You’re leadin’ me on and you know that can’t be right
I’ve seen it all before
And now I know the score
You only got the taste and come for more
More, more, more
One thing can lead to another
We don’t wanna go too far
So let’s-a be good to each other from the start
Don’t you know that
One thing can lead to another
So stop before you break my heart
And let’s-a be good to each other from the start
You know what I mean
One thing can lead to another
We don’t wanna go too far
So let’s-a be good to each other from the start
Don’t you know that
One thing can lead to another
So stop before you break my heart
And let’s-a be good to each other from the start
Yeaheaheaheah
‘Cause one thing can lead to another, baby
We don’t wanna go too far
So let’s-a be good to each other from the start
One thing can lead to another, Peppermint Circus, 1970