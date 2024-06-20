Van het een komt het ander

Een soulachtig arrangement van een band die wat mij betreft obscuur is, afkomstig uit Coventry. Dit nummer haalde de top-40 van Nederland, maar ook maar net. Het genre lijkt mij te kwalificeren als youth club.

Ah

Yeah

Somebody told me lightning don’t strike twice

And I don’t wanna see our love break up like ice

You say you got control

But baby, take it slow

‘Cause once I get a hold I can’t let go

No, no, no, no

And one thing can lead to another

We don’t wanna go too far

So let’s-a be good to each other from the start

Don’t you know that

One thing can lead to another

So stop before you break my heart

And let’s-a be good to each other from the start

The music is low and you’ve turned down all the lights

You’re leadin’ me on and you know that can’t be right

I’ve seen it all before

And now I know the score

You only got the taste and come for more

More, more, more

One thing can lead to another

We don’t wanna go too far

So let’s-a be good to each other from the start

Don’t you know that

One thing can lead to another

So stop before you break my heart

And let’s-a be good to each other from the start

You know what I mean

One thing can lead to another

We don’t wanna go too far

So let’s-a be good to each other from the start

Don’t you know that

One thing can lead to another

So stop before you break my heart

And let’s-a be good to each other from the start

Yeaheaheaheah

‘Cause one thing can lead to another, baby

We don’t wanna go too far

So let’s-a be good to each other from the start



One thing can lead to another, Peppermint Circus, 1970