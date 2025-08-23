Een jaar na de Hooche Coochie Man schreef WIllie Dixon dit al even klassieke nummer over een zevende nazaat.

Eerst het origineel met de volledige tekst:

Now, everybody’s cryin’ about the seventh son

In the whole round world there is only one

I’m the one, yeah, I’m the one

I’m the one, I’m the one

The one they call the seventh son

Now, I can tell your future before it come to pass

And I can do things for you makes your heart feel glad

I can look in the sky and predict the rain

I can tell when a woman’s got another man

I’m the one, I’m the one

I’m the one, I’m the one

The one they call the seventh son

I can hold you close and squeeze you tight

I can make you cry for me both day and night

I can heal the sick and raise the dead

And I can make you little girls talk out of your head

I’m the one, well, I’m the one

I’m the one, I’m the one

The one they call the seventh son

Now, I can talk these words that’ll sound so sweet

And make your lovin’ heart even skip a beat

I can take you, baby, and hold you in my arms

And make the flesh quiver on your lovely bones

I’m the one, I’m the one

I’m the one, I’m the one

The one they call the seventh son



Willie Mabon

Als ik wanhoop over de VS dezer dagen bedenk ik dat ze ons in ieder geval Jazz, blues, rock’n’roll en country nalaten. Om het even bij zogeheten populaire muziek te houden. Is het jazz of blues?



Mose Allison

Een opmerkelijke versie. Zij heeft ook Parchman Farm uitgevoerd:



Bobbie Gentry

Zonder veel spijt zeg ik dat dit mijn favoriete versie is. Maar ik ken lang niet alle versies, daar niet van.



Georgie Fame

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Capitol Records – Ebay, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=112245228