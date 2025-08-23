Bluesklassieker du jour: Hoochie Coochie Man

De met afstand grootste hit uit Muddy Waters’ carrière en één van de meest invloedrijke bluessongs ooit. Het da-dadada-dom ritme van Hoochie Coochie Man zou weleens het meest gekopieerde ritme uit de geschiedenis van de blues/rock ’n roll kunnen zijn. Dit is de originele versie uit 1954. De song verwijst naar de legende dat een zevende kind speciale zegeningen ontvangt, in dit geval een onweerstaanbare aantrekkingskracht op vrouwen;-)
Deze live versie uit 1971 is ook heel fraai:
Ik ben niet zo’n fan van jams, maar voor de Allman Brothers maak ik altijd graag een uitzondering:
[Verse 1]
The gypsy woman told my mother
Before I was born
You got a boy child’s comin’
He’s gonna be a son of a gun
He gonna make pretty women’s
Jump and shout
Then the world wanna know
What this all about
[Chorus]
But you know I’m him
Everybody knows I’m him
Well you know I’m the hoochie coochie man
Everybody knows I’m him
[Verse 2]
I got a black cat bone
I got a mojo too
I got the Johnny Concheroo
I’m gonna mess with you
I’m gonna make you girls
Lead me by my hand
Then the world will know
The hoochie coochie man
[Chorus]
But you know I’m him
Everybody knows I’m him
Oh you know I’m the hoochie coochie man
Everybody knows I’m him
[Verse 3]
On the seventh hour
On the seventh day
On the seventh month
The seven doctors say
He was born for good luck
And that you’ll see
I got seven hundred dollars
Don’t you mess with me
[Chorus]
But you know I’m him
Everybody knows I’m him
Well you know I’m the hoochie coochie man
Everybody knows I’m him
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Jean-Luc Ourlin – originally posted to Flickr as Muddy Waters, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6706696