Bluesklassieker du jour: Hoochie Coochie Man

De met afstand grootste hit uit Muddy Waters’ carrière en één van de meest invloedrijke bluessongs ooit. Het da-dadada-dom ritme van Hoochie Coochie Man zou weleens het meest gekopieerde ritme uit de geschiedenis van de blues/rock ’n roll kunnen zijn. Dit is de originele versie uit 1954. De song verwijst naar de legende dat een zevende kind speciale zegeningen ontvangt, in dit geval een onweerstaanbare aantrekkingskracht op vrouwen;-)

Deze live versie uit 1971 is ook heel fraai:

Ik ben niet zo’n fan van jams, maar voor de Allman Brothers maak ik altijd graag een uitzondering:

[Verse 1]

The gypsy woman told my mother

Before I was born

You got a boy child’s comin’

He’s gonna be a son of a gun

He gonna make pretty women’s

Jump and shout

Then the world wanna know

What this all about

[Chorus]

But you know I’m him

Everybody knows I’m him

Well you know I’m the hoochie coochie man

Everybody knows I’m him

[Verse 2]

I got a black cat bone

I got a mojo too

I got the Johnny Concheroo

I’m gonna mess with you

I’m gonna make you girls

Lead me by my hand

Then the world will know

The hoochie coochie man

[Chorus]

But you know I’m him

Everybody knows I’m him

Oh you know I’m the hoochie coochie man

Everybody knows I’m him

[Verse 3]

On the seventh hour

On the seventh day

On the seventh month

The seven doctors say

He was born for good luck

And that you’ll see

I got seven hundred dollars

Don’t you mess with me

[Chorus]

But you know I’m him

Everybody knows I’m him

Well you know I’m the hoochie coochie man

Everybody knows I’m him

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Jean-Luc Ourlin – originally posted to Flickr as Muddy Waters, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6706696