San Berna(r)dino

Californië, met al zijn plaatsen met Spaanse heiligennamen – hier zal San BernaRdino bedoeld zijn, op Route 66. Christie was geen echte band, “hun” eerste hit, Yellow River, werd in feite gespeeld door The Tremeloes.

I’ve been all around this great big world

To Paris and to Rome

And I’ve never found a place that I

Could really call my own

But there’s one place where I know

The sun is shining endlessly

And it’s calling me across the sea

So I must get back to San Bernadino

I remember when I was sixteen

My daddy said to me

“You could travel round this universe

“Until eternity

“But you’ll never find that peace of mind

“That you’ve been dreamin’ of

“Not until you finally decide

“To come on home to San Bernadino.”

Oh, I’m longin’ for

San Bernadino

Oh, I’m longin’ for

San Bernadino

I’ve been all along the water

Right up to the Rio Grande

And I’ve never found that paradise

They call the promised land

I was young and foolishly

I thought the world was at my feet

But I’m no different now and so*

I’m homeward bound for San Bernadino

Well I’m older and I’m wiser

And I’ve seen the light of day

And I think it’s time to realise

My dreams have gone astray

But I tried so hard to reach that star

That was so far away

So now I gotta find that road

That’s leading home to San Bernadino

Oh, I’m longin’ for

San Bernadino

Oh, I’m longin’ for

San Bernadino

Het moet nog even gezegd worden dat Christie Engels is.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Don – Flickr: Along Old Rt. 66, San Bernardino, Rendezvous 2005, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18601043