Reggaeklassieker du jour: Ku Klux Klan

De Ku Klux Klan was en is niet actief in Groot-Brittannië, maar in de jaren ’70 en ’80 werden de Engelse straten onveilig gemaakt door racistische knokploegen die in niets onderdeden voor hun Amerikaanse collega’s.

Steel Pulse werd in 1975 opgericht in Handsworth, een buitenwijk van Birmingham. In de jaren ’70 en ’80 was de werkloosheid in de wijk hoog en de armoede groot, vooral onder zwarte jongeren. Die hadden daarnaast ook nog te maken met de ‘sus law’ die te pas en vooral te onpas werd ingezet door de politie om zwarte jongeren zonder aanleiding aan te houden en/of te arresteren. In 1981, 1985 en ook nog in 2011 kwam de zwarte jeugd in opstand en braken er hevige rellen uit in de wijk. Na de rellen van 2011 besloot het stadsbestuur het over een andere boeg te gooien: de politie is tegenwoordig wat minder prominent aanwezig, de willekeurige arrestaties zijn inmiddels geschiedenis en er werden een aantal naar verluid behoorlijk succesvolle huisvestings-, werkgelegenheids- en welzijnsprogramma’s op poten gezet. Tegenwoordig geldt Handsworth als een rustige buitenwijk en een geslaagd multicultureel experiment. Het kan verkeren.

Walking along just kicking stones

Minding my own business

I come face to face with my foe

Disguised in violence from head to toe

I holler and I bawl (the Ku Klux Klan)

Them no let me go now (the Ku Klux Klan)

To let me go was not dem intention (they say)

One nigga the less

The better the show

Stand strong black skin and take your blow

The Ku Klux Klan

The Ku Klux Klan

Here to stamp out black man

The Ku Klux Klan

To be taught a lesson not to walk alone

I was waiting for the Good Samaritan

But, but, but waiting was hopeless

It was all in vain

The Ku Klux Klan back again

I holler and I bawl (the Ku Klux Klan)

Them no let me go now (the Ku Klux Klan)

(They say)

One nigga the less

The better the show

Stand strong black skin and take your blow

The Ku Klux Klan

The Ku Klux Klan

Rape, lynch, kill and maim

Things can’t remain the same you know!

Black man, do unto the Klan

As they would do to you

In this case hate thy neighbour

Those cowards only kill who they fear

That’s why they hide behind

The hoods and cloaks they wear

I holler and I bawl (the Ku Klux Klan)

Dem no let me go (the Ku Klux Klan)

Oh no, oh no

The Ku Klux Klan

The Ku Klux Klan

Here to stamp out black man

Rape, lynch, kill and maim

Things can’t remain the same you know

No, no, no, no

uitgelichte afbeelding: By GavinWarrins – Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2638042