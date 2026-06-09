Soulklassieker du jour: Some Things You Never Get Used To

Het eerste nummer van The Supremes dat niet geschreven werd door Holland-Dozier-Holland, maar door het al even onvolprezen duo Valerie Simpson en Nickolas Ashford. Motown verwachtte een grote hit, maar die bleef uit. Verder dan nummer 30 in de Billboard Hot 100 kwam de song niet. Leadzang van Diana Ross, achtergrondkoor van Mary Wilson en Cindy Birdsong, die de door Berry Gordy ontslagen Florence Ballard verving. Ballard probeerde na haar ontslag een solocarrière op te bouwen, maar die kwam niet van de grond. Ballard raakte aan de drank, belandde in een diepe depressie en kwam financieel aan de grond te zitten. In 1976 overleed ze op 32-jarige leeftijd aan een hartaanval.

Some things you never get used to

It’s the same routine of getting up every morning

And putting on a smile

But underneath there’s another person

Who can’t find a reason to make living worthwhile

Ah, another day to get through

Without the love that once was mine

Sometimes I think my heartaches come to an end

And then something brings them all back again

Like wanting you and like having you

I’ll never get used to

I’ve gotten used to not listing

For familiar sounds you used to make

Now I’m trying to get out of the habit

Of calling your name first thing when I awake

Look here !

It’s like a child’s first step

I have to learn to walk all, all over again

‘Cause you were always there if I should fall

And now there’s nobody else that I can call

It’s like wanting you and not having you

I’ll never get used to

Lost in a cloud

I think I caught a glimpse of you

Blindly I rush to touch your hand, huh!

To discover it’s my mind

Playing tricks on me again

Tricks on me again

Some things you never get used to

Sometimes I think my heartaches come to an end

And then something brings them all back again

Like wanting you and like having you

I’ll never get used to

It’s wanting you and like having you

I’ll never get used to

Look here !

Like wanting you and like having you

I’ll never get used to

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Florence Ballard in 1965 – By Jac. de Nijs, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37937520