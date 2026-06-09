Soulklassieker du jour: Some Things You Never Get Used To

Het eerste nummer van The Supremes dat niet geschreven werd door Holland-Dozier-Holland, maar door het al even onvolprezen duo Valerie Simpson en Nickolas Ashford. Motown verwachtte een grote hit, maar die bleef uit. Verder dan nummer 30 in de Billboard Hot 100 kwam de song niet. Leadzang van Diana Ross, achtergrondkoor van Mary Wilson en Cindy Birdsong, die de door Berry Gordy ontslagen Florence Ballard verving. Ballard probeerde na haar ontslag een solocarrière op te bouwen, maar die kwam niet van de grond. Ballard raakte aan de drank, belandde in een diepe depressie en kwam financieel aan de grond te zitten. In 1976 overleed ze op 32-jarige leeftijd aan een hartaanval.
Some things you never get used to
It’s the same routine of getting up every morning
And putting on a smile
But underneath there’s another person
Who can’t find a reason to make living worthwhile
Ah, another day to get through
Without the love that once was mine
Sometimes I think my heartaches come to an end
And then something brings them all back again
Like wanting you and like having you
I’ll never get used to
I’ve gotten used to not listing
For familiar sounds you used to make
Now I’m trying to get out of the habit
Of calling your name first thing when I awake
Look here !
It’s like a child’s first step
I have to learn to walk all, all over again
‘Cause you were always there if I should fall
And now there’s nobody else that I can call
It’s like wanting you and not having you
I’ll never get used to
Lost in a cloud
I think I caught a glimpse of you
Blindly I rush to touch your hand, huh!
To discover it’s my mind
Playing tricks on me again
Tricks on me again
Some things you never get used to
Sometimes I think my heartaches come to an end
And then something brings them all back again
Like wanting you and like having you
I’ll never get used to
It’s wanting you and like having you
I’ll never get used to
Look here !
Like wanting you and like having you
I’ll never get used to
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Florence Ballard in 1965 – By Jac. de Nijs, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37937520