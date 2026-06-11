Progrockklassieker du jour: All The Children Sing

See Ms. MaloneShe spends another quiet evening aloneSits in her study and stares at the phoneAnd a bell in her head will ringAll the children singAll the dancers start to sway in timeThe orchestra begins to playSomebody pours the wineThe sun and moon collideIsn’t gravity a funny thingThe universe explodes apartAll the children sing

Of Mr. Malloy

He’s always seen himself as one of the boys

He thinks that men are tough and women are toys

But a bell in his head will ring

All the children sing

All the birds are chirping harmony

The scent of love is in the air

Sunset on the sea

The angel of the lord

Just declared we aren’t worth a thing

The galaxy is null and void

All the children sing

Crawled across a thousand miles of desert sand

Looking from an answer from a holy man

And this is what he told me with a wave of his hand

He said, “A bell in your head will ring”

Here’s to the Chinaman, wise and old

Here’s to the Eskimo, brave and cold

Here’s to the Jew in the holy land

Here’s to the Arab in his caravan

Here’s to the African, strong and proud

Here’s to the redneck, good and loud

Here’s one to you and there’s one more thing

A bell in your head will ring