Protopunkklassieker du jour: Panic in Detroit

Panic in Detroit werd geïnspireerd door de verhalen die de uit Detroit afkomstige Iggy Pop Bowie vertelde over de rellen in Detroit in 1967. De rellen braken uit nadat de politie een inval deed in een illegale kroeg. De zwarte inwoners van de stad koesterden een grondige afkeer van een politiekorps waarbinnen racisme eerder regel dan uitzondering was, en de inval was de druppel die de emmer deed overlopen. De confrontatie tussen de politie en de in overgrote meerderheid rebellen duurden vijf dagen en kostte aan 43 mensen het leven. Veertig gebouwen gingen in vlammen op en de politie arresteerde niet minder dan 7300 mensen. De song verwijst naar enkele quasi-revolutionaire types (He looked a lot like Che Guevara) uit Detroit waar Iggy in de jaren ’60 mee omging.

He looked a lot like Che Guevara, drove a diesel van

Kept his gun in quiet seclusion, such a humble man

The only survivor of the national people’s gang

Panic in Detroit, I asked for an autograph

He wanted to stay home, I wish someone would phone

Panic in Detroit

He laughed at accidental sirens that broke the evening gloom

The police had warned of repercussions, they followed none too soon

A trickle of strangers were all that were left alive

Panic in Detroit, I asked for an autograph

He wanted to stay home, I wish someone would phone

Panic in Detroit

Putting on some clothes I made my way to school

And I found my teacher crouching in his overalls

I screamed and ran to smash my favorite slot machine

And jumped the silent cars that slept at traffic lights

Having scored a trillion dollars, made a run back home

Found him slumped across the table, a gun and me alone

I ran to the window, looked for a plane or two

Panic in Detroit, he’d left me an autograph

Let me collect dust, I wish someone would phone

Panic in Detroit, panic in Detroit, panic in Detroit

Uitgelichte afbeelding: de zwarte inwoners van de stad hadden echt wel reden kwaad te zijn. De illustratie dateert uit 1942, maar in 1967 was er nog heel weinig veranderd. By Phil Cherner (email: phil@philcherner.com ; website: www.philcherner.com). – Own work, CC BY-SA 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17779837