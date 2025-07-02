Postpunkklassieker du jour: Missiles

Terugkijkend op de jaren ’80 is er één thema dat alle andere thema’s in de schaduw stelde: de dreiging van een kernoorlog tussen de NAVO en het Warschaupact. Achteraf weten we dat we daar nooit echt dichtbij zijn geweest, maar zo voelde dat destijds beslist niet. Als je denkt dat de huidige ondergangsstemming uniek is, heb je de jaren ’80 niet meegemaakt.

Eén van de beste songs over de dreiging van een atoomoorlog is afkomstig van de crimineel onderschatte Britse New Wave band The Sound. Het debuutalbum Jeopardy en de opvolger New Dark Age mogen eigenlijk in geen enkele platencollectie ontbreken. Een echte commerciële doorbraak bleef uit, deels ook omdat zanger/songschrijver Adrian Borland aan een schizoaffectieve stoornis leed waarvoor hij in eerste instantie geen hulp zocht. All Fall Down, het derde album van de band, flopte, mede omdat de band weigerde commerciële concessies te doen en de Britse muziekpers zich tegen The Sound keerde.

Met Borland ging het na 1985 zienderogen bergafwaarts. In 1999 pleegde hij zelfmoord door voor een trein te springen.

De live-uitvoering in Tivoli, Utrecht is misschien nóg beter:

[Verse 1]

Deep in the country

The factories hide

Where they make the missiles

That run our lives[Chorus]

Who the hell makes those missiles?

Who the hell makes those missiles?

Who the hell makes those missiles?

When they know what they can do[Verse 2]

They’ve got the money

They’ve got the know-how

It’s all above our heads

It’s coming down now[Chorus]

Who the hell makes those missiles?

Who the hell makes those missiles, missiles?

Who the hell makes those missiles?

When they know what they can do[Verse 3]

Missiles cause damage

And make an eerie sound

Missiles leave carnage

Where there once was a town

[Chorus]

Who the hell makes those missiles?

Who the hell makes those missiles, missiles?

Who the hell makes those missiles

When they know what they can do?[Outro]

Who the hell makes them?

Who the hell makes them?

Who the hell makes those missiles?

When they know what they can do?

Uitgelichte afbeelding: door Rob Bogaerts / Anefo – http://proxy.handle.net/10648/ad8ad378-d0b4-102d-bcf8-003048976d84, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=66716354