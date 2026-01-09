Pa Trump bezongen

Woody Guthrie schreef een vervolg op I ain’t got no home dat evenwel niet gezongen door hem is uitgebracht. Het ging over de racistische huisjesbaas Fred Trump. Ja, de vader van.
I suppose that Old Man Trump knows just how much racial hate
He stirred up in that bloodpot of human hearts
When he drawed that color line
Here at his Beach Haven family project
Beach Haven ain’t my home!
No, I just can’t pay this rent!
My money’s down the drain,
And my soul is badly bent!
Beach Haven is Trump’s Tower
Where no black folks come to roam,
No, no, Old Man Trump!
Old Beach Haven ain’t my home!
I’m calling out my welcome to you and your man both
Welcoming you here to Beach Haven
To love in any way you please and to have some kind of a decent place
To have your kids raised up in.
Beach Haven ain’t my home!
No, I just can’t pay this rent!
My money’s down the drain,
And my soul is badly bent!
Beach Haven is Trump’s Tower
Where no black folks come to roam,
No, no, Old Man Trump!
Old Beach Haven ain’t my home!
Ryan Harvey met Tim Morello en Ani DiFranco
The New Ash Grove Players schuiven de twee in elkaar.
In 2016 leek het tijdelijker dan nu…