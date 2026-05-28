Soulklassieker du jour: We Shall Not Be Moved

We Shall Not Be Moved is gebaseerd op de christelijke hymne I Shall Not Be Moved, dat op zijn beurt dan waarschijnlijk weer gebaseerd is op een spiritual uit de eerste helft van de 19e eeuw. In de jaren ’20 en ’30 van de vorige eeuw werd het – met een gewijzigde tekst – een strijdlied van de Amerikaanse arbeidersbeweging. In de jaren vijftig en zestig voegden burgerrechtenactivisten nieuwe coupletten toe en werd We Shall Not Be Moved een strijdlied van de burgerrechtenbeweging, in populariteit alleen overtroffen door We Shall Overcome. Het was het laatste lied dat op de Chileense radio te horen was, vlak voordat het leger de democratisch gekozen regering van Allende omverwierp in 1973.

We shall not, we shall not be moved

We shall not, we shall not be moved

Like a tree that’s planted by the water

We shall not be moved

We shall not, we shall not be moved

We shall not, we shall not be moved

Like a tree that’s planted by the water

We shall not be moved

The union is behind us, we shall not be moved

The union is behind us, we shall not be moved

Just like a tree that’s planted by the water

We shall not be moved

We’re fighting for our freedom, we shall not be moved

Fighting for our freedom, we shall not be moved

Like a tree that’s planted by the water

We shall not be moved

Fighting for our children, we shall not be moved

We’re fighting for our children, we shall not be moved

Like a tree that’s planted by the water

We shall not be moved

Black and white together, we shall not be moved

Black and white together, we shall not be moved

Just like a tree that’s planted by the water

We shall not be moved, oh

We shall not, we shall not be moved

We shall not, we shall not be moved

Just like a tree that’s planted by the water

We shall not be moved

Well, now, we, we shall not, we shall not be moved

Oh, we shall not, we shall not be moved

Just like a tree that’s planted by the water

We shall not be moved

Woah, we shall not be moved

We shall not, we shall not be moved

Like a tree that’s planted by the water

We shall not be moved

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Unknown author – https://www.marxists.org/history/usa/pubs/dailyworker/1929/1929-ny/v06-n081-NY-jun-11-1929-DW-LOC.pdf, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=171808329