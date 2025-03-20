Het ministerie van “defensie” in de VS is in handen van een onversneden nazi – of het veel uitmaakt onder Trump is de vraag. De site, gewijd aan de indiaanse oorlogsheld Ira Hayes is verwijderd, want dat was maar DEI, u weet wel.

Ira Hayes

Ira Hayes

Call him drunken Ira Hayes

He won’t answer anymore

Not the whiskey drinking Indian

Or the marine that went to war

Gather ’round me people

There’s a story I would tell

‘Bout a brave young Indian

You should remember well

From the land of the Pima Indian

A proud and noble band

Who farmed the Phoenix Valley

In Arizona land

Down the ditches a thousand years

The waters grew Ira’s peoples’ crops

‘Til the white man stole their water rights

And the sparkling water stopped

Now, Ira’s folks were hungry

And their land grew crops of weeds

When war came, Ira volunteered

And forgot the white man’s greed

Call him drunken Ira Hayes

He won’t answer anymore

Not the whiskey drinking Indian

Or the marine that went to war

There they battled up Iwo Jima hill

Two hundred and fifty men

But only twenty-seven lived

To walk back down again

And when the fight was over

And Old Glory raised

Among the men who held it high

Was the Indian, Ira Hayes

Call him drunken Ira Hayes

He won’t answer anymore

Not the whiskey drinking Indian

Or the marine that went to war

Ira Hayes returned a hero

Celebrated through the land

He was wined and speeched and honored

Everybody shook his hand

But he was just a Pima Indian

No water, no home, no chance

At home nobody cared what Ira’d done

And when did the Indians dance

Call him drunken Ira Hayes

He won’t answer anymore

Not the whiskey drinking Indian

Or the marine that went to war

Then Ira started drinking hard

Jail was often his home

They let him raise the flag and lower it

Like you’d throw a dog a bone

He died drunk early one morning

Alone in the land he fought to save

Two inches of water and a lonely ditch

Was a grave for Ira Hayes

Call him drunken Ira Hayes

He won’t answer anymore

Not the whiskey drinking Indian

Or the marine that went to war

Yeah, call him drunken Ira Hayes

But his land is just as dry

And his ghost is lying thirsty

In the ditch where Ira died



Johnny Cash voor een indiaans publiek, hij introduceert zich met de opmerking dat hij niet zeker weet of hij ook indiaan is (niet dus), maar “tonight we are all Indians”.

Het nummer is geschreven door Peter LaFarge, die ook het misverstand van “indiaans bloed” koesterde. Wat maakt het ook uit.

Ook Bob Dylan heeft het opgenomen, de versie van Johnny Cash blijft de beste.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=491808