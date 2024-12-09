Goede raad voor u dames 2: Sta altijd klaar als minnares

Dit is een serie, mocht u het niet begrijpen. En als u de spot niet doorheeft zult u wel van Hedendaegsch Radikael Linksch wezen, want daar hebben ze niets met feminisme (nauwelijks ooit gehad trouwens).

Hey, little girl

Comb your hair, fix your make-up

Soon he will open the door

Don’t think because

There’s a ring on your finger

You needn’t try any more

For wives should always be lovers, too

Run to his arms the moment he comes home to you

I’m warning you

Day after day

There are girls at the office

And men will always be men

Don’t send him off

With your hair still in curlers

You may not see him again

For wives should always be lovers, too

Run to his arms the moment he comes home to you

He’s almost here

Hey, little girl

Better wear something pretty

Something you’d wear to go to the city

And dim all the lights

Pour the wine, start the music

Time to get ready for love

Oh, time to get ready

Time to get ready

Time to get ready

For love



Wives and lovers, Lena Horne, 1966

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Carl Van Vechten – Van Vechten Collection at Library of Congress, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=610206