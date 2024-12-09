Goede raad voor u dames 2: Sta altijd klaar als minnares

Dit is een serie, mocht u het niet begrijpen. En als u de spot niet doorheeft zult u wel van Hedendaegsch Radikael Linksch wezen, want daar hebben ze niets met feminisme (nauwelijks ooit gehad trouwens).
Hey, little girl
Comb your hair, fix your make-up
Soon he will open the door
Don’t think because
There’s a ring on your finger
You needn’t try any more
For wives should always be lovers, too
Run to his arms the moment he comes home to you
I’m warning you
Day after day
There are girls at the office
And men will always be men
Don’t send him off
With your hair still in curlers
You may not see him again
For wives should always be lovers, too
Run to his arms the moment he comes home to you
He’s almost here
Hey, little girl
Better wear something pretty
Something you’d wear to go to the city
And dim all the lights
Pour the wine, start the music
Time to get ready for love
Oh, time to get ready
Time to get ready
Time to get ready
For love
Wives and lovers, Lena Horne, 1966
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Carl Van Vechten – Van Vechten Collection at Library of Congress, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=610206