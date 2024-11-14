Goede raad voor u, dames 1: Shoop shoop

Het zit hem in zijn kus, schreef Rudy Clark, oorspronkelijk voor Merry Clayton. Jaren later moet hij “have been crying all the way to the bank” toen Chér er een grote hit mee had. Maar die doe ik niet, en ook de coverversies van The Searchers en The Hollies niet. Grappig hoe die Britse beatgroepen die “girlie”-nummers mannelijk aangepast adopteerden. Denk ook aan Mr. Postman van de Beatles. Als u braaf bent komt die ook nog wel langs, maar niet in deze serie.



Het origineel, 1963

Does he love me?

I wanna know

How can I tell if he loves me so?

(Is it in his eyes?) Oh, no, you’ll be deceived

(Is it in his sighs?) Oh, no, he’ll make believe

If you wanna know if he loves you so

It’s in his kiss (That’s where it is, oh, yeah)

(Or is it in his face?) Oh, no, it’s just his charms

(In his warm embrace?) Oh, no, that’s just his arms

If you want to know if he loves you so

It’s in his kiss (That’s where it is)

Oho, it’s in his kiss (That’s where it is)

Oh-oho, kiss him and squeeze him tight

Find out what you wanna know

If it’s love, if it really is

It’s there in his kiss

(How about the way he acts?)

Oh, no, that’s not the way

And you’re not listening to all I say

If you wanna know if he loves you so

It’s in his kiss (That’s where it is)

Oho, it’s in his kiss (That’s where it is)

Oh-oho, kiss him and squeeze him tight

Find out what you wanna know

If it’s love, if it really is

It’s there in his kiss

(How about the way he acts?)

Oh, no, that’s not the way

And you’re not listening to all that I say

If you wanna know if he loves you so

It’s in his kiss (That’s where it is)

Oho, it’s in his kiss (That’s where it is)

Oh, yeah (It’s in his), kiss (That’s where it is)

Ooh, it’s in his kiss (That’s where it is)

It’s in his kiss (That’s where it is)



Betty Everett, 1964

Bij Linda Lewis, 1975, wordt het een Phillynummer, ook al was ze Brits.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Mrmeltingpot – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=94119504