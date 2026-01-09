Fortunate Son: Jesse Ventura haalt uit naar Trump en ICE

Jesse “The Body” Ventura weet nog nog steeds heel goed hoe je een promo moet maken. De voormalige worstelaar en gouverneur van Minnesota haalt even flink uit naar Trump (die hij weigert bij naam te noemen en consequent een “cowardly draft dodger” noemt) en ICE: “Who is that? The draft-dodging coward? I don’t call him by name. He’s the draft-dodging coward who, when it was his time to serve his country, did what all rich white boys did. I wasn’t a rich, white boy. I grew up in South Minneapolis. Most of my friends and I are Vietnam veterans. We had to go. But the rich white boys never had to go. He’s gonna tell me what courage is?”

Toetje: Creedence Clearwater Revival over types als Trump.

Some folks are born made to wave the flag

Ooh, they’re red, white and blue

And when the band plays “Hail to the Chief”

Ooh, they point the cannon at you, Lord

[Chorus]

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

I ain’t no senator’s son, son

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

I ain’t no fortunate one, no

[Verse 2]

Some folks are born silver spoon in hand

Lord, don’t they help themselves, no

But when the taxman come to the door

Lord, the house lookin’ like a rummage sale, yeah

[Chorus]

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

I ain’t no millionaire’s son, no, no

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

I ain’t no fortunate one, no

[Instrumental Break]

Yeah, some folks inherit star-spangled eyes

Ooh, they send you down to war, Lord

And when you ask ‘em, “How much should we give?”

Ooh, they only answer, “More, more, more, more”

[Chorus]

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

I ain’t no milionnaire’s son, son, Lord

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

I ain’t no fortunate one, one

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

I ain’t no fortunate one, no, no, no

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

I ain’t no fortunate son, no, no, no

It ain’t me, it ain’t me

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Jesse in zijn jonge jaren, als worstelaar – By Unknown author – Inside Wrestling magazine: 1982-05, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=149154178