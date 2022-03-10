Folksong du jour: Price Of Cotton Blues

Austin en Lee Allen vormden in de jaren ’20 en de vroege jaren ’30 een behoorlijk succesvol folk/country duo. Beiden waren echte ‘hillbillies’, geboren en getogen in Sewanee, Tennessee. Het leven op het Amerikaanse platteland was destijds hard en de broertjes werden van jongs af aan geconfronteerd met de diepe armoede waarin kleine boeren gedompeld werden bij een slechte oogst of het instorten van de prijzen. De kleine boeren waren overigens niet de enige slachtoffers van The Great Depression. De broertjes Allen verkochten meer dan 250.000 platen – voor die tijd een formidabel aantal – maar waren in 1934 gedwongen de instrumenten in de wilgen te hangen omdat met optredens geen droog brood meer viel te verdienen.

Early every morning, late at night,

Just an honest old farmer, trying make my living right,

I don’t want to rob, I don’t want to steal,

They cut my cotton, that’s the way I feel.

(CHORUS:)

Been plowing so much, I got dirt here in my shoes,

Guess I’ll just die, with the price of cotton blues.

Worked all Summer, since early last Spring,

Raised plenty cotton, but I ain’t got a thing,

All you farmers with your heads hung low,

Just cotton papas ain’t got no dough(3).

(CHORUS)

(Spoken:)

No, I guess I’ll go to bootlegging(4) brother.

I can’t raise cotton.

Can’t get nothing for it when you raise it.

We can’t borrow money from the banks no more,

‘Cause the price of cotton done gone too low,

Cotton’s done gone to seven cents a pound,

Get me a club and run a jackrabbit down.

Get me a club and run a jackrabbit down.

Noten:

1 ‘Dough’ is slang voor ‘geld’

2 Bootlegging: illegaal whiskey stoken

