Phil Coulter groeide op in Derry, waar zijn vader als één van de weinige katholieken werkte bij de door protestantse unionisten gedomineerde Royal Ulster Constabulary. In The Town I Loved So Well blikt Coulter terug op zijn – al bij al gelukkige – jeugd in Derry. Van dat beeld blijft tijdens een bezoek in 1973 weinig meer over: als gevolg van het conflict tussen loyalisten en republikeinen (the Troubles) is de stad in een legerkamp veranderd, met tanks en gewapende soldaten in de straten.

Coulter – zelf een nationalist – had met Free The People eerder al een song gewijd aan het conflict, maar over die song was hij achteraf niet zo tevreden: teveel sloganeering, te weinig nuance. Met The Town I Loved So Well wilde Coulter naar eigen zeggen een song schrijven die door zowel unionisten als republikeinen gezongen kon worden.

In my memory I will always see

The town that I have loved so well

Where our school played ball by the gasyard wall

And we laughed through the smoke and the smell

Going home in the rain running up the dark lane

Past the jail and down behind the fountain

Those were happy days in so many many ways

In the town I have loved so well

In the early morning the shirt-factory horn

Called women from Craigeen the Moor and the Bog

While the man on the dole played the mother’s role

Fed the children and then trained the dogs

And when times got rough there was just about enough

But they saw it through without complaining

For deep inside was a burning pride

For the town I loved so well

There was music there in the Derry air

Like a language that we could all understand

I remember the day when I earned my first pay

As I played in the small pick-up band

There I spent my youth and to tell you the truth

I was sad to leave it all behind me

For I’d learned ‘bout life and I’ve found a wife

In the town I loved so well

But when I returned how my eyes have burned

To see how a town could be brought to its knees

By the armoured cars and the bombed-out bars

And the gas that hangs on to every breeze

Now the army’s installed by that old gasyard wall

And the damned barbed wire gets higher and higher

With their tanks and their guns, oh my god what have they done

To the town I loved so well

Now the music’s gone but I still carry on

For their spirit’s been bruised never broken

They will not forget for their hearts are aset

On tomorrow and peace once again

For what’s done is done and what’s won is won

And what’s lost is lost and gone forever

I can only pray for a bright brand new day

In the town I loved so well



Uitgelichte afbeelding: By McCIrishman – Own work, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Special:Redirect/page/178385419