Phil Coulter groeide op in Derry, waar zijn vader als één van de weinige katholieken werkte bij de door protestantse unionisten gedomineerde Royal Ulster Constabulary. In The Town I Loved So Well blikt Coulter terug op zijn – al bij al gelukkige – jeugd in Derry. Van dat beeld blijft tijdens een bezoek in 1973 weinig meer over: als gevolg van het conflict tussen loyalisten en republikeinen (the Troubles) is de stad in een legerkamp veranderd, met tanks en gewapende soldaten in de straten.
Coulter – zelf een nationalist – had met Free The People eerder al een song gewijd aan het conflict, maar over die song was hij achteraf niet zo tevreden: teveel sloganeering, te weinig nuance. Met The Town I Loved So Well wilde Coulter naar eigen zeggen een song schrijven die door zowel unionisten als republikeinen gezongen kon worden.
In my memory I will always see
The town that I have loved so well
Where our school played ball by the gasyard wall
And we laughed through the smoke and the smell
Going home in the rain running up the dark lane
Past the jail and down behind the fountain
Those were happy days in so many many ways
In the town I have loved so well
In the early morning the shirt-factory horn
Called women from Craigeen the Moor and the Bog
While the man on the dole played the mother’s role
Fed the children and then trained the dogs
And when times got rough there was just about enough
But they saw it through without complaining
For deep inside was a burning pride
For the town I loved so well
There was music there in the Derry air
Like a language that we could all understand
I remember the day when I earned my first pay
As I played in the small pick-up band
There I spent my youth and to tell you the truth
I was sad to leave it all behind me
For I’d learned ‘bout life and I’ve found a wife
In the town I loved so well
But when I returned how my eyes have burned
To see how a town could be brought to its knees
By the armoured cars and the bombed-out bars
And the gas that hangs on to every breeze
Now the army’s installed by that old gasyard wall
And the damned barbed wire gets higher and higher
With their tanks and their guns, oh my god what have they done
To the town I loved so well
Now the music’s gone but I still carry on
For their spirit’s been bruised never broken
They will not forget for their hearts are aset
On tomorrow and peace once again
For what’s done is done and what’s won is won
And what’s lost is lost and gone forever
I can only pray for a bright brand new day
In the town I loved so well
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By McCIrishman – Own work, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Special:Redirect/page/178385419