Folkklassieker du jour: Palaces Of Gold

Leon Rosselson schreef Palaces of Gold naar aanleiding van de ramp van Aberfan (Wales) in 1966, toen een deel van het dorp bedolven werd onder de ineenzakkende afvalberg van een steenkoolmijn die naast het dorp lag. Bij de ramp kwamen 144 mensen om het leven, waaronder 116 kinderen van een basisschool die onder het puin bedolven werd. Het was al jaren bekend dat de afvalberg instabiel was, maar de klachten en waarschuwingen werden systematisch genegeerd door de mijnbouwmaatschappij. Pas na een zich maandenlang voortslepende rechtszaak betaalde de mijnbouwmaatschappij met frisse tegenzin 500 pond per dood kind. Hoera.

If the sons of company directorsAnd the judges’ private daughtersHad to got to school in a slum schoolDumped by some joker in a damp back alleyHad to herd into classrooms cramped with worryWith a view onto slag heaps and stagnant poolsHad to file through corridors grey with ageAnd play in a crack-pot concrete cageButtons would be pressedRules would be brokenStrings would be pulledAnd magic words spokenInvisible fingers would mouldPalaces of gold

If prime ministers and advertising executives

Royal personages and bank managers’ wives

Had to live out their lives in dark rooms

Blinded by smoke and the foul air of sewers

Rot on the walls and rats in the cellars

In rows of dumb houses like mouldering tombs

Had to bring up their children and watch them grow

In a wasteland of dead streets where nothing will grow

Buttons would be pressed

Rules would be broken

Strings would be pulled

And magic words spoken

Invisible fingers would mould

Palaces of gold