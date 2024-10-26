Folkklassieker du jour: Palaces Of Gold

Leon Rosselson schreef Palaces of Gold naar aanleiding van de ramp van Aberfan (Wales) in 1966, toen een deel van het dorp bedolven werd onder de ineenzakkende afvalberg van een steenkoolmijn die naast het dorp lag. Bij de ramp kwamen 144 mensen om het leven, waaronder 116 kinderen van een basisschool die onder het puin bedolven werd. Het was al jaren bekend dat de afvalberg instabiel was, maar de klachten en waarschuwingen werden systematisch genegeerd door de mijnbouwmaatschappij. Pas na een zich maandenlang voortslepende rechtszaak betaalde de mijnbouwmaatschappij met frisse tegenzin 500 pond per dood kind. Hoera.
And the judges’ private daughters
Had to got to school in a slum school
Dumped by some joker in a damp back alley
Had to herd into classrooms cramped with worry
With a view onto slag heaps and stagnant pools
Had to file through corridors grey with age
And play in a crack-pot concrete cageButtons would be pressed
Rules would be broken
Strings would be pulled
And magic words spoken
Invisible fingers would mould
Palaces of gold
If prime ministers and advertising executives
Royal personages and bank managers’ wives
Had to live out their lives in dark rooms
Blinded by smoke and the foul air of sewers
Rot on the walls and rats in the cellars
In rows of dumb houses like mouldering tombs
Had to bring up their children and watch them grow
In a wasteland of dead streets where nothing will grow
Buttons would be pressed
Rules would be broken
Strings would be pulled
And magic words spoken
Invisible fingers would mould
Palaces of gold
Everyone knows, there’s not
But you unborn millions might like to be warned
That if you don’t want to be buried alive by slagheaps
Pitfalls and damp walls and rat traps and dead streets
Arrange to be democratically born
The son of a company director
Or a judge’s private daughterButtons will be pressed
Rules will be broken
Strings will be pulled
And magic words spoken
Invisible fingers will mould
Palaces of gold
