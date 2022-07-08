Folkklassieker du jour: John Brown’s Body

Een beroemde song over de militante abolitionist John Brown. Brown werd in 1859 geëxecuteerd nadat hij samen met een aantal vrienden en familieleden Harpers Ferry in Virginia binnenviel, in de – helaas vergeefse – hoop een slavenopstand te ontketenen. Brown werd gearresteerd en ter dood veroordeeld wegens ‘verraad tegen de staat Virginia’. Op 2 december 1859 werd hij op 59-jarige leeftijd opgehangen.
Vóór zijn dood was John Brown niet bijzonder populair bij de meeste collega-abolitionisten. Hij was ervan overtuigd dat de slavernij niet op vreedzame wijze via dialoog of verkiezingen afgeschaft kon worden, en handelde daar ook naar. Anno 2022 zouden veel van zijn acties ongetwijfeld gekwalificeerd worden als ’terrorisme’. Brown’s dood bezorgde hem echter de status van martelaar of zelfs die van een halve heilige. Dat hij dacht met een overval op een wapendepot een algemene slavenopstand te kunnen ontketenen was – op zijn best – nogal naïef, dat hij persoonlijk moedig en integer was valt niet te ontkennen.
In de gevangenis schreef John Brown een kort briefje dat hij overhandigde aan de gevangenbewaarder: “I John Brown am now quite certain that the crimes of this guilty land will never be purged away; but with Blood”. Nog geen twee jaar na zijn dood brak een bloedige burgeroorlog uit. Brown bleek volledig gelijk te hebben gehad.
John Brown’s body lies a-mold’ring in the grave
John Brown’s body lies a-mold’ring in the grave
John Brown’s body lies a-mold’ring in the grave
His soul goes marching on
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
His soul is marching on
He captured Harper’s Ferry with his nineteen men so true
He frightened old Virginia till she trembled through and through
They hung him for a traitor, themselves the traitor crew
His soul is marching on
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
His soul is marching on
John Brown died that the slave might be free
John Brown died that the slave might be free
John Brown died that the slave might be free
But his soul is marching on!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
His soul is marching on
The stars above in Heaven are looking kindly down
The stars above in Heaven are looking kindly down
The stars above in Heaven are looking kindly down
On the grave of old John Brown
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
His soul is marching on
John Brown’s knapsack is strapped upon his back!
John Brown’s knapsack is strapped upon his back!
John Brown’s knapsack is strapped upon his back!
His soul’s marching on!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
His soul is marching on
His pet lambs will meet him on the way
His pet lambs will meet him on the way
His pet lambs will meet him on the way
They go marching on!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
His soul is marching on
They will hang Jeff Davis to a sour apple tree!
They will hang Jeff Davis to a sour apple tree!
They will hang Jeff Davis to a sour apple tree!
As they march along!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
His soul is marching on
Now, three rousing cheers for the Union
Now, three rousing cheers for the Union
Now, three rousing cheers for the Union
As we are marching on!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!
His soul is marching on
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By attributed to Southworth & Hawes – The Massachusetts Historical Society, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15479702