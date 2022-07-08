Folkklassieker du jour: John Brown’s Body

Een beroemde song over de militante abolitionist John Brown. Brown werd in 1859 geëxecuteerd nadat hij samen met een aantal vrienden en familieleden Harpers Ferry in Virginia binnenviel, in de – helaas vergeefse – hoop een slavenopstand te ontketenen. Brown werd gearresteerd en ter dood veroordeeld wegens ‘verraad tegen de staat Virginia’. Op 2 december 1859 werd hij op 59-jarige leeftijd opgehangen.

Vóór zijn dood was John Brown niet bijzonder populair bij de meeste collega-abolitionisten. Hij was ervan overtuigd dat de slavernij niet op vreedzame wijze via dialoog of verkiezingen afgeschaft kon worden, en handelde daar ook naar. Anno 2022 zouden veel van zijn acties ongetwijfeld gekwalificeerd worden als ’terrorisme’. Brown’s dood bezorgde hem echter de status van martelaar of zelfs die van een halve heilige. Dat hij dacht met een overval op een wapendepot een algemene slavenopstand te kunnen ontketenen was – op zijn best – nogal naïef, dat hij persoonlijk moedig en integer was valt niet te ontkennen.

In de gevangenis schreef John Brown een kort briefje dat hij overhandigde aan de gevangenbewaarder: “I John Brown am now quite certain that the crimes of this guilty land will never be purged away; but with Blood”. Nog geen twee jaar na zijn dood brak een bloedige burgeroorlog uit. Brown bleek volledig gelijk te hebben gehad.

John Brown’s body lies a-mold’ring in the grave

John Brown’s body lies a-mold’ring in the grave

John Brown’s body lies a-mold’ring in the grave

His soul goes marching on

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

His soul is marching on

He captured Harper’s Ferry with his nineteen men so true

He frightened old Virginia till she trembled through and through

They hung him for a traitor, themselves the traitor crew

His soul is marching on

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

His soul is marching on

John Brown died that the slave might be free

John Brown died that the slave might be free

John Brown died that the slave might be free

But his soul is marching on!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

His soul is marching on

The stars above in Heaven are looking kindly down

The stars above in Heaven are looking kindly down

The stars above in Heaven are looking kindly down

On the grave of old John Brown

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

His soul is marching on

John Brown’s knapsack is strapped upon his back!

John Brown’s knapsack is strapped upon his back!

John Brown’s knapsack is strapped upon his back!

His soul’s marching on!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

His soul is marching on

His pet lambs will meet him on the way

His pet lambs will meet him on the way

His pet lambs will meet him on the way

They go marching on!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

His soul is marching on

They will hang Jeff Davis to a sour apple tree!

They will hang Jeff Davis to a sour apple tree!

They will hang Jeff Davis to a sour apple tree!

As they march along!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

His soul is marching on

Now, three rousing cheers for the Union

Now, three rousing cheers for the Union

Now, three rousing cheers for the Union

As we are marching on!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

Glory, Glory! Hallelujah!

His soul is marching on

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By attributed to Southworth & Hawes – The Massachusetts Historical Society, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15479702