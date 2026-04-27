Folkklassieker du jour: Blow The Wind Southerly

Een folksong uit Tyneside, Northumberland. Een vroege versie van deze song werd in 1834 gepubliceerd in The Bishoprick Garland van Cuthbert Sharp, maar het origineel is waarschijnlijk een stuk ouder. In de loop van de 19e eeuw werden tekst en melodie regelmatig gewijzigd. De tegenwoordig meest gespeelde versie dateert uit 1892.

De tekst gaat over een vrouw die de zuidenwind smeekt haar geliefde over zee naar haar terug te blazen. In het origineel betrof het vermoedelijk een vissersvrouw, maar in de versie uit de late 19e eeuw wordt verwezen naar een ‘bark’, een koopvaardijschip.

De bekendste versie is die van Kathleen Ferrier, maar de instrumentale versie van de cellist Sheku Kannah-Mason is eigenlijk nóg mooier.

[Intro]

Blow the wind southerly, southerly, southerly

Blow the wind south o’er the bonny blue sea

Blow the wind southerly, southerly, southerly

Blow bonnie breeze, my lover to me

[Verse 1]

They told me last night there were ships in the offing

And I hurried down to the deep rolling sea

But my eye could not see it wherever might be it

The barque that is bearing my lover to me

[Chorus 1]

Blow the wind southerly, southerly, southerly

Blow the wind south o’er the bonny blue sea

Blow the wind southerly, southerly, southerly

Blow bonnie breeze, and bring him to me

[Verse 2]

Oh, is it not sweet to hear the breeze singing

As lightly it comes o’er the deep rolling sea?

But sweeter and dearer by far when ’tis bringing

The barque of my true love in safety to me

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By George Schutze – State Library of Victoria [1], Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12813812