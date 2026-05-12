De kreet van de wilde gans

Het origineel van het eerste nummer dat met anderen door Pete Dello op de plaat is gezet is niet te vinden. Men zegt dat de oorspronkelijke uitvoerende en auteur Terry Gilkyson hier meezingt. Of het klopt?

My heart knows what the wild goose knows

And I must go where the wild goose goes

Wild goose, brother goose, which is best

A wandering foot or a heart at rest?

Tonight I heard the wild goose cry

Winging north in the lonely sky

Tried to sleep, it weren’t no use

‘Cause I am a brother to the old wild goose

My heart knows what the wild goose knows

And I must go where the wild goose goes

Wild goose, brother goose, which is best

A wandering foot or a heart at rest?

Woman was kind and true to me

She thinks she loves me, the more fool she

She’s gotta learn that it ain’t no use

To love a brother of the old wild goose

My heart knows what the wild goose knows

And I must go where the wild goose goes

Wild goose, brother goose, which is best

A wandering foot or a heart at rest?

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– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Guild Films Company – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22852352