De kreet van de wilde gans

Het origineel van het eerste nummer dat met anderen door Pete Dello op de plaat is gezet is niet te vinden. Men zegt dat de oorspronkelijke uitvoerende en auteur Terry Gilkyson hier meezingt. Of het klopt?
My heart knows what the wild goose knows
And I must go where the wild goose goes
Wild goose, brother goose, which is best
A wandering foot or a heart at rest?
Tonight I heard the wild goose cry
Winging north in the lonely sky
Tried to sleep, it weren’t no use
‘Cause I am a brother to the old wild goose
My heart knows what the wild goose knows
And I must go where the wild goose goes
Wild goose, brother goose, which is best
A wandering foot or a heart at rest?
Woman was kind and true to me
She thinks she loves me, the more fool she
She’s gotta learn that it ain’t no use
To love a brother of the old wild goose
My heart knows what the wild goose knows
And I must go where the wild goose goes
Wild goose, brother goose, which is best
A wandering foot or a heart at rest?
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The Cry of the Wild Goose
The cry of the wild goose. De nr.1-versie van Frankie Laine, 1950
Een instrumentale versie: de Baja Marimba Band
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Guild Films Company – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22852352