De Golf van Mexico, deel 2

De Les Humphries Singers, goed geluisterd naar deze…

Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico

In 1580 we sailed our little ship

Around the coast of Africa down the Gaza strip

We took some salty bacon and a hammock for a bed

Then we mixed it with the Spaniards in the middle of the Med

Well we hired our funds saw the pretty girls a comin’

There wasn’t quite as many as there was a while ago

We hired some more and then we started runnin’

All down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico

Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico

Well Francis Drake said if you really want a fight

The best thing is to catch them in the middle of the night

We hoisted anchor and powdered up the gun

Then we sailed around in circles and just waited for the fun

Well we hired our funds saw the pretty girls a comin’

There wasn’t quite as many as there was a while ago

We hired some more and then we started runnin’

All down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico

Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico

M-E-X-I-C-O

Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico

Well cannon balls flew and the ship began to sink

The water started risin’ so we really had to think

And then by chance stood a man as black as coal

So we grabbed him by the trousers and we plugged him in the hole

Well we hired our funds saw the pretty girls a comin’

There wasn’t quite as many as there was a while ago

We hired some more and then we started runnin’

All down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico

Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico

Well we fired from the side port and we fired from the back

And then we fired from the galley and through every little crack

We fired so much that the cook started cooking

Didn’t have to worry so we flew the Union Jack

Well we hired our funds saw the pretty girls a comin’

There wasn’t quite as many as there was a while ago

We hired some more and then we started runnin’

All down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico

Well we hired our funds saw the pretty girls a comin’

There wasn’t quite as many as there was a while ago

We hired some more and then we started runnin’

All down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico

Well we hired our funds saw the pretty girls a comin’

There wasn’t quite as many as there was a while ago

We hired some more and then we started runnin’

All down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico

Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico

Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Heinrich Klaffs – Les Humphries Singers 1709720002, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12035643