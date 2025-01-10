De Golf van Mexico, deel 2

De Les Humphries Singers, goed geluisterd naar deze…
Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico
In 1580 we sailed our little ship
Around the coast of Africa down the Gaza strip
We took some salty bacon and a hammock for a bed
Then we mixed it with the Spaniards in the middle of the Med
Well we hired our funds saw the pretty girls a comin’
There wasn’t quite as many as there was a while ago
We hired some more and then we started runnin’
All down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico
Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico
Well Francis Drake said if you really want a fight
The best thing is to catch them in the middle of the night
We hoisted anchor and powdered up the gun
Then we sailed around in circles and just waited for the fun
Well we hired our funds saw the pretty girls a comin’
There wasn’t quite as many as there was a while ago
We hired some more and then we started runnin’
All down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico
Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico
M-E-X-I-C-O
Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico
Well cannon balls flew and the ship began to sink
The water started risin’ so we really had to think
And then by chance stood a man as black as coal
So we grabbed him by the trousers and we plugged him in the hole
Well we hired our funds saw the pretty girls a comin’
There wasn’t quite as many as there was a while ago
We hired some more and then we started runnin’
All down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico
Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico
Well we fired from the side port and we fired from the back
And then we fired from the galley and through every little crack
We fired so much that the cook started cooking
Didn’t have to worry so we flew the Union Jack
Well we hired our funds saw the pretty girls a comin’
There wasn’t quite as many as there was a while ago
We hired some more and then we started runnin’
All down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico
Well we hired our funds saw the pretty girls a comin’
There wasn’t quite as many as there was a while ago
We hired some more and then we started runnin’
All down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico
Well we hired our funds saw the pretty girls a comin’
There wasn’t quite as many as there was a while ago
We hired some more and then we started runnin’
All down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico
Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico
Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico, Mexico
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Heinrich Klaffs – Les Humphries Singers 1709720002, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12035643