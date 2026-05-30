Dag mevrouw, dag mijnheer – zaterdagavond 1

Zaterdagavond, heeft het nog iets bijzonders? Ja, toean besar, ik ga er op de persoonlijke toer over praten aan de hand van muziek. Maar eerst doen de Kinks de aftrap.

They put a parking lot on a piece of land

Where the supermarket used to stand

Before that they put up a bowling alley

On the site that used to be the local Palais

That’s where the big bands used to come and play

My sister went there on a Saturday

Come dancing

All her boyfriends used to come and call

Why not come dancing?

It’s only natural

Another Saturday, another date

She would be ready but she’s always make them wait

In the hallway in anticipation

He didn’t know the night would end up in frustration

He’d end up blowing all his wages for the week

All for a cuddle and a peck on the cheek

Come dancing

That’s how they did it when I was just a kid

And when they said come dancing

My sister always did

My sister should have come in at midnight

And my mum would always sit up and wait

It always ended up in a big row

When my sister used to get home late

Out of my window I can see them in the moonlight

Two silhouettes saying goodnight by the garden gate

The day they knocked down the Palais

My sister stood and cried

The day they knocked down the Palais

Part of my childhood died, just died

Now I’m grown up and playing in a band

And there’s a car park where the Palais used to stand

My sister’s married and she lives on an estate

Her daughters go out, now it’s her turn to wait

She knows they get away with things she never could

But if I asked her I wonder if she would

Come dancing

Come on, sister, have yourself a ball

Don’t be afraid to come dancing

It’s only natural

Come dancing

Just like the Palais on a Saturday

And all her friends will come dancing

Where the big bands used to play



Come dancing

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9178468