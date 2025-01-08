De Golf van Mexico, deel 1

Dat Donald Trump een imperialistische griezel is zullen de halvegaren die op hem gestemd hebben of hem een betere kandidaat vonden dan “GenocideKamala” weten. De Golf van Mexico moet herdoopt worden tot Gulf of America. Golf van het hele werelddeel, Herr Trumpf? En wat moeten we met die patriottische liedjes dan?
In 1814 we took a little trip
Along with Colonel Jackson down the mighty Mississip
We took a little bacon and we took a little beans
And we caught the bloody British in the town of New Orleans
Refein:
We fired our guns and the British kept a’coming
There wasn’t nigh as many as there was a while ago
We fired once more and they began to running on
Down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico
We looked down the river and we see’d the British come
And there must have been a hundred of ‘em beating on the drum
They stepped so high and they made the bugles ring
We stood by our cotton bales and didn’t say a thing
Old Hickory said we could take them by surprise
If we didn’t fire our muskets until we looked them in the eye
We held our fire until we see’d their faces well
Then we opened up with squirrel guns and really gave them hell
Yeah, they ran through the briars and they ran through the brambles
And they ran through the bushes where a rabbit couldn’t go
They ran so fast that the hounds couldn’t catch them
Down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico
We fired our cannon until the barrel melted down
So we grabbed an alligator and we fought another round
We filled his head with cannon balls, and powdered his behind
And when we touched the powder off, the gator lost his mind
Yeah, they ran through the briars and they ran through the brambles
And they ran through the bushes where a rabbit couldn’t go
They ran so fast that the hounds couldn’t catch them
Down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico
The battle of New Orleans, Johnny Horton. Niet het origineel, wel de hitversie
Asleep at the wheel met een instrumentale versie, genoemd naar de datum van de slag – toeval, mensen! – 8 januari 1815.
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Photo by Caleb George on Unsplash