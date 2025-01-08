De Golf van Mexico, deel 1

Dat Donald Trump een imperialistische griezel is zullen de halvegaren die op hem gestemd hebben of hem een betere kandidaat vonden dan “GenocideKamala” weten. De Golf van Mexico moet herdoopt worden tot Gulf of America. Golf van het hele werelddeel, Herr Trumpf? En wat moeten we met die patriottische liedjes dan?

In 1814 we took a little trip

Along with Colonel Jackson down the mighty Mississip

We took a little bacon and we took a little beans

And we caught the bloody British in the town of New Orleans

Refein:

We fired our guns and the British kept a’coming

There wasn’t nigh as many as there was a while ago

We fired once more and they began to running on

Down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico

We looked down the river and we see’d the British come

And there must have been a hundred of ‘em beating on the drum

They stepped so high and they made the bugles ring

We stood by our cotton bales and didn’t say a thing

[Refrein]

Old Hickory said we could take them by surprise

If we didn’t fire our muskets until we looked them in the eye

We held our fire until we see’d their faces well

Then we opened up with squirrel guns and really gave them hell

[Refrein]

Yeah, they ran through the briars and they ran through the brambles

And they ran through the bushes where a rabbit couldn’t go

They ran so fast that the hounds couldn’t catch them

Down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico

We fired our cannon until the barrel melted down

So we grabbed an alligator and we fought another round

We filled his head with cannon balls, and powdered his behind

And when we touched the powder off, the gator lost his mind

[Refrein]

Yeah, they ran through the briars and they ran through the brambles

And they ran through the bushes where a rabbit couldn’t go

They ran so fast that the hounds couldn’t catch them

Down the Mississippi to the Gulf of Mexico



The battle of New Orleans, Johnny Horton. Niet het origineel, wel de hitversie

Asleep at the wheel met een instrumentale versie, genoemd naar de datum van de slag – toeval, mensen! – 8 januari 1815.

