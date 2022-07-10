Countryrockklassieker du jour: Take Me Back To Virginia

Tegen het einde van de Amerikaanse Burgeroorlog (1861-1865) waren de zuidelijke staten door hun kanonnenvoer heen. Het tekort aan mankracht was zó groot dat 16-jarige jongens gerekruteerd werden. Songschrijver Ketch Secor: I imagine their pride and valor as they marched up that hill and their shock as they heard the screams of the horses in the smoke. I wanted to surprise the listener the same way, so I started off by extolling the virtue of war, then drawing off all that glory till the truth was revealed.

Secor laat er geen twijfel over bestaan: oorlog is de hel. Hij legt de verschrikkingen van de strijd vast met een tekst over hongersnood, etterende wonden en opgestapelde lijken. De verteller kijkt toe hoe de benen van zijn medesoldaten worden geamputeerd en hun lichamen achtergelaten om te rotten in de moerassen en de velden. In het slotrefrein heeft de verteller alle hoop de oorlog te overleven opgegeven. Wat rest is een wanhopige smeekbede in elk geval begraven te worden in zijn geboorteplaats: Won’t ya carry me back? Won’t ya carry me back? I wanna be buried in Virginia.

[Verse 1]

Well, I come from the valley, I’m a rebel boy

Born on the banks of the Shenandoah

In ’61, I went to the war

To win one for Virginia!

Yeah, my brother went first and they called me too

I was green as clover in the morning dew

So I marched to the drum and I sang to the tune

Carry me back to Virginia!

[Bridge 1]

Fire in the cannon, water in the well

Raced through the valley with a rebel yell

I learned right quick how to march like hell

And affix that bayonet

[Chorus]

Won’t ya carry me back?

Won’t ya carry me back?

Carry me back to Virginia

[Verse 2]

With a sword and a saddle

Powder in the gun

We thought for a minute our fight was done

So they lined us up with our medals on

And hammered us into the quicksand

Then they burned that valley in a blaze of fire

Cut through the lands like a red hot iron

Til the men took cover where the horses piled

Then we shivered in the cold against them

[Bridge 2]

But the war raged on like flames of hell

We dug through the pockets of the ones who fell

Dressed in rags and we ate like rats

When they cut off our legs we cried!

[Chorus 2]

Won’t ya carry me back?

Won’t ya carry me back?

Carry me back to Virginia

Won’t ya carry me back?

Won’t ya carry me back?

Carry me back to Virginia

[Verse 3]

And they died in the valley

Died in the swamp

On the banks of the river where the whitetail jumped

Died in the ditches

Died in the fields

In the belly of a wagon a‘fore our wounds were healed

Died in the war

Starved in the camps

Locked in the prisons of a meaner man

Spilled our blood in the fight to defend

And they buried us all over Dixieland

[Bridge 3]

Down in Alabama

Down in Caroline

Way down in Georgia, on the Tennessee line

We fought for the rebels, and Robert E. Lee

Now we want to go home to Virginia

Say we want to go home to Virginia!

[Chorus 2]

Won’t ya carry me back?

Won’t ya carry me back?

Carry me back to Virginia

Won’t ya carry me back?

Won’t ya carry me back?

I wanna be buried in Virginia

