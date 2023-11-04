Britse minister: dakloosheid is een “lifestyle choice”

Pyt van der Galiën

Maak kennis met Suella Braverman, de Britse minister van Binnenlandse Zaken. Braverman gaat harder optreden tegen dak- en thuislozen, want voor veel mesnsen is het leven op straat een “lifestyle choice”. Compassionate conservatism anno 2023.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Eric Pouhier – own work by Eric Pouhier, CC BY-SA 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4211031

