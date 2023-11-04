Britse minister: dakloosheid is een “lifestyle choice”

Maak kennis met Suella Braverman, de Britse minister van Binnenlandse Zaken. Braverman gaat harder optreden tegen dak- en thuislozen, want voor veel mesnsen is het leven op straat een “lifestyle choice”. Compassionate conservatism anno 2023.

The British people are compassionate. We will always support those who are genuinely homeless. But we cannot allow our streets to be taken over by rows of tents occupied by people, many of them from abroad, living on the streets as a lifestyle choice. 1/4 https://t.co/fT1Ou5kD5Q

— Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) November 4, 2023