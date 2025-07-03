Postpunkklassieker du jour: Insight

Radio Kemphaan pestplaat zomer 1979, gekozen door Jack en ik kan zeggen dat ik het een beangstigend nummer vond en vind. Maar dat is zeker deze week de bedoeling in deze zomerserie.

Guess your dreams always end.

They don’t rise up just descend,

But I don’t care anymore,

I’ve lost the will to want more,

I’m not afraid not at all,

I watch them all as they fall,

But I remember when we were young.

Those with habits of waste,

Their sense of style and good taste,

Of making sure you were right,

Hey don’t you know you were right?

I’m not afraid anymore,

I keep my eyes on the door,

But I remember…

Tears of sadness for you,

More upheaval for you,

Reflects a moment in time,

A special moment in time,

Yeah we wasted our time,

We didn’t really have time,

But we remember when we were young.

And all God’s angels beware,

And all you judges beware,

Sons of chance, take good care,

For all the people not there,

I’m not afraid anymore,

I’m not afraid anymore,

I’m not afraid anymore,

Oh, I’m not afraid anymore.



Insight, Joy Division

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source (WP:NFCC#4), Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=45040658