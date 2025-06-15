Zware Israëlische luchtaanvallen op Teheran; Trump dreigt Iran met harde acties

De Israëlische luchtmacht voert momenteel zware bombardementen uit op militaire installaties in de Iraanse hoofdstad Teheran. Eerder vandaag riep de IDF Iraniërs die in de buurt van militaire locaties wonen op zo snel mogelijk een veilig heenkomen te zoeken.

Chaos on the streets in Tehran following a massive series of airstrikes by Israel on the capital. [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) 15 juni 2025 om 14:41

#شيراز

هم اکنون ستون عظیمی از دود از این مجتمع صنعتی به آسمان می‌رود. «صا ایران» تولید کننده اصلی برخی تجهیزات الکترونیکی‌ست که علاوه بر مصارف عادی، به طور گسترده در صنایع امنیتی و نظامی نیز کاربرد دارد. pic.twitter.com/hh4uQ0aGrE — محمد علوی (@alavi20mo) June 15, 2025

Impressive footage of two Israeli GBU-32 JDAM striking Iranian targets in the city of Kermanshah, Iran. Israeli planes continue to operate in Iranian airspace since those munition types have a range of maximum 13 nautical miles (24 km). The IDF has absolute air superiority. [image or embed] — (((Tendar))) (@tendar.bsky.social) 15 juni 2025 om 14:17

Ook een groot industrieterrein in de omgeving van Teheran werd vandaag bestookt door de Israëlische luchtmacht:

Israel has launched new strikes on Iran. Iranian media report explosions near the Shamsabad industrial zone close to Tehran, as well as fires at oil facilities in Ahvaz. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) 15 juni 2025 om 14:05



Op Truth Social dreigde Trump afgelopen nacht met harde acties tegen Iran, mochten de machthebbers in Teheran het in hun hoofd halen Amerikaanse doelen aan te vallen:

Beelden van gisteren:

Shahran oil depot in Tehran pic.twitter.com/YPxZHvwzSN — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 14, 2025

Additional footage showing oil refineries and depots burning tonight in the Iranian capital of Tehran. pic.twitter.com/lLKsCevgbj — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 14, 2025



Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Mehr News Agency, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=167595554