Zomerklassieker du jour: California Sun

Een ode aan Californië, en dan met name aan de Californische zon en de – naar het schijnt – extra leuke meiden uit San Francisco. California Sun werd geschreven door Henry Glover en voor het eerst op de plaat gezet door rhythm and blues zanger Joe Jones. De bekendste versie is die van The Rivieras die er in 1964 een grote hit mee scoorden. Misschien niet de beste, maar wel de leukste versie is die van de New Yorkse Dictators, die zoals alle rechtgeaarde inwoners van New York de pest hadden aan Californië. De tekst van hun (goedmoedige) satire vind je hier.
Well I’m going out west where I belong
Where the days are short and the nights are long
Where I’ll walk
And they walk
I’ll twist
And they twist
And I’ll shimmy
And they shimmy
And I’ll fly
And they fly
Where they’re out there having fun
In the warm California sun
Well, I’m going out west
Out on the coast
Where the California girls
Are really the most
And I’ll walk
And they walk
I’ll twist
And they twist
And I’ll shimmy
And they shimmy
And I’ll fly
And they fly
Where they’re out there having fun
In the warm California sun
Well, the girls are frisky
In old ‘Frisco
A pretty little chick
Wherever you go
And I’ll walk
And they walk
I’ll twist
And they twist
And I’ll shimmy
And they shimmy
And I’ll fly
And they fly
Where they’re out there having fun
In the warm California sun
Where they’re out there having fun
In the warm California sun
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Calilover – Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6895351