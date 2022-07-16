Zomerklassieker du jour: California Sun

Een ode aan Californië, en dan met name aan de Californische zon en de – naar het schijnt – extra leuke meiden uit San Francisco. California Sun werd geschreven door Henry Glover en voor het eerst op de plaat gezet door rhythm and blues zanger Joe Jones. De bekendste versie is die van The Rivieras die er in 1964 een grote hit mee scoorden. Misschien niet de beste, maar wel de leukste versie is die van de New Yorkse Dictators, die zoals alle rechtgeaarde inwoners van New York de pest hadden aan Californië. De tekst van hun (goedmoedige) satire vind je hier.

Well I’m going out west where I belong

Where the days are short and the nights are long

Where I’ll walk

And they walk

I’ll twist

And they twist

And I’ll shimmy

And they shimmy

And I’ll fly

And they fly

Where they’re out there having fun

In the warm California sun

Well, I’m going out west

Out on the coast

Where the California girls

Are really the most

And I’ll walk

And they walk

I’ll twist

And they twist

And I’ll shimmy

And they shimmy

And I’ll fly

And they fly

Where they’re out there having fun

In the warm California sun

Well, the girls are frisky

In old ‘Frisco

A pretty little chick

Wherever you go

And I’ll walk

And they walk

I’ll twist

And they twist

And I’ll shimmy

And they shimmy

And I’ll fly

And they fly

Where they’re out there having fun

In the warm California sun

Where they’re out there having fun

In the warm California sun

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Calilover – Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6895351