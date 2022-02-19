Zegen de dag, zegen de nacht. Alternatieve 1121- 1140

Arnold J. van der Kluft


1121. CCC Inc – Midnight Special
1122. Peter Schat – Inscripties op. 6


1123. Richard Thompson – Salford Sunday
1124. Jackson Browne – I’m alive


1125. Bonnie Raitt – Standing in the doorway
1126. Kowalski – Determinanten


1127. Nitin Sawhney – Rainfall
1128. Killing Joke – The wait


1129. Pentangle – Light flight
1130. Matthews’ Southern Comfort – The watch


1131. Lindisfarne – Meet me on the corner
1132. Strawbs – Benedictus


1133. Fairport Convention – Now be thankful
1134. Buddy Miles – Down by the river


1135. Fotheringay – Peace in the end
1136. Dave Brubeck Quartet = Unsquare dance


1137. Castaways – Liar, Liar
1138. Bang on a Can – Workers Union (Louis Andriessen)


1139. Khaled – C’est la vie
1140. Les Cajun – Green Lantern Club Waltz

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By user:dontworry – scan from own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1168566

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.