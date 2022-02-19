Zegen de dag, zegen de nacht. Alternatieve 1121- 1140

1121. CCC Inc – Midnight Special
1122. Peter Schat – Inscripties op. 6
1123. Richard Thompson – Salford Sunday
1124. Jackson Browne – I’m alive
1125. Bonnie Raitt – Standing in the doorway
1126. Kowalski – Determinanten
1127. Nitin Sawhney – Rainfall
1128. Killing Joke – The wait
1129. Pentangle – Light flight
1130. Matthews’ Southern Comfort – The watch
1131. Lindisfarne – Meet me on the corner
1132. Strawbs – Benedictus
1133. Fairport Convention – Now be thankful
1134. Buddy Miles – Down by the river
1135. Fotheringay – Peace in the end
1136. Dave Brubeck Quartet = Unsquare dance
1137. Castaways – Liar, Liar
1138. Bang on a Can – Workers Union (Louis Andriessen)
1139. Khaled – C’est la vie
1140. Les Cajun – Green Lantern Club Waltz
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By user:dontworry – scan from own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1168566