Wie denk je dat je bent

Een mysterieus nummer van Caravan uit 1970, of weet u waar het over gaat? De liefde? Nou ja, wie weet.

Who do you think you are?

Do you think you

Who do you think you are?

Do you think you

I really don’t know

I really don’t know

Gimme that stuff enough, enough to slow me down

I’ll give you anything that I’ve got if you take me away

Lovin’ is the stuff the thing, the thing that slows me down

More than anything that I know, gimme some

Who do you think you are?

Do you think you

Who do you think you are?

Do you think you

Who do you think you are?

Do you think you

Who do you think you are?

Do you think you

Who do you think you are?

Do you think you

Who do you think you are?

Do you think you

Gimme that stuff enough, enough to slow me down

I’ll give you anything that I’ve got if you take me away

Lovin’ is the stuff, the thing, the thing that slows me down

More than anything that I know, gimme some

Who do you think you are?

Do you think you

Who do you think you are?

Do you think you

Who do you think you are?



If I could do it again, I’d do it again all over you

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Billboard magazine – https://books.google.com/books?id=swcEAAAAMBAJ&pg=PA67, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=123095912