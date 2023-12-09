We hebben het geprobeerd

De wereld verandert de hele tijd – Greta Thunberg is niet meer het Symbool dat zij was voor zeven oktober en daarna. Haar vroegere medestrijdster Luisa Neubauer wijst er op dat ze op een voetstuk is geplaatst dat ze zelf niet gezocht heeft. Tja.

Louise Harris wil met dit nummer – het is in NL niet te koop – de o zo belangrijke eerste plaats met kerst in het Verenigd Koninkrijk bereiken. Waarom die kerst-nr.1 nog steeds zo belangrijk is mag Joost weten, maar ik wens haar alle succes.

The world is changing all the time

And you know it ain’t right

Yeah, I know you think twice

And love, it takes you on a ride

And leaves you with no respite

Well I think I’ve done my time

But I

I don’t want to cry

So take me where the bluebirds sing

While we lose everything

There’s too much poisoning

And fly me where the birds still fly

‘Cause smoke fills up our sky

‘Cause we ran out of time

Oh well, we tried

Well maybе this was meant to be

A mother wantеd peace

And we were not conceived

Or maybe we were meant to win

But not enough good drowned out the sin

They watched the world cave in

But I

I can’t work out why

So take me where the bluebirds sing

While we lose everything

There’s too much poisoning

And fly me where the birds still fly

‘Cause smoke fills up our sky

‘Cause we ran out of time

Oh well, we tried

Oh well, we tried



We tried

Derde deel en slot van een kleine serie.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Just Stop Oil – https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Dgcuv5vJjzfdSrdpX6HJEaayoidc08xy, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=126592888