We hebben het geprobeerd

De wereld verandert de hele tijd – Greta Thunberg is niet meer het Symbool dat zij was voor zeven oktober en daarna. Haar vroegere medestrijdster Luisa Neubauer wijst er op dat ze op een voetstuk is geplaatst dat ze zelf niet gezocht heeft. Tja.
Louise Harris wil met dit nummer – het is in NL niet te koop – de o zo belangrijke eerste plaats met kerst in het Verenigd Koninkrijk bereiken. Waarom die kerst-nr.1 nog steeds zo belangrijk is mag Joost weten, maar ik wens haar alle succes.
The world is changing all the time
And you know it ain’t right
Yeah, I know you think twice
And love, it takes you on a ride
And leaves you with no respite
Well I think I’ve done my time
But I
I don’t want to cry
So take me where the bluebirds sing
While we lose everything
There’s too much poisoning
And fly me where the birds still fly
‘Cause smoke fills up our sky
‘Cause we ran out of time
Oh well, we tried
Well maybе this was meant to be
A mother wantеd peace
And we were not conceived
Or maybe we were meant to win
But not enough good drowned out the sin
They watched the world cave in
But I
I can’t work out why
So take me where the bluebirds sing
While we lose everything
There’s too much poisoning
And fly me where the birds still fly
‘Cause smoke fills up our sky
‘Cause we ran out of time
Oh well, we tried
Oh well, we tried
We tried
Derde deel en slot van een kleine serie.
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Just Stop Oil – https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Dgcuv5vJjzfdSrdpX6HJEaayoidc08xy, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=126592888