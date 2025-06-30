Reggaeklassieker du jour: I Am The Upsetter

Lee Perry verbrak in 1966 de samenwerking met Coxsone Dodd, voor wie hij jaren gewerkt had. Volgens Perry had Dodd hem nooit het respect gegeven waar hij recht op meende te hebben. Dodd zou Perry nooit voldoende krediet hebben gegeven voor zijn aandeel aan Dodd’s producties en hem daarmee ook systematisch financieel benadeeld hebben. Perry wendde zich tot Dodd’s grote concurrent Joe Gibbs en haalde meteen fors uit naar zijn voormalige partner: Now it will be rough/For you, it will be tough/I promise you the right and the left/But now I’ll give the uppercut. Tussen Dodd en Perry is het nooit meer goed gekomen.

[Intro]Why are you so gravelicious? (Yeah, hey)Why are you so covetous? (Yeah, hey)

[Verse 1]

Everything you want for yourself

And you think of no one else

Why are you so red-eyed?

Why can’t you satisfy?

[Pre-Chorus]

You take people for fool (Yeah, hey)

Then use them as a tool (Yeah, hey)

[Chorus]

But I am the avenger

You’ll never get away from me

I am the upsetter

Suffer, you’re bound to suffer

[Pre-Verse]

I told you once to run (Yeah, hey)

But you take it all for fun (Yeah, hey)

[Verse 2]

Now it will be rough

For you, it will be tough

I promise you the right and the left

But now I’ll give the uppercut