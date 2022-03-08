VS gaat import Russische olie verbieden

Volgens het doorgaans goed ingelichte Bloomberg zal de VS vandaag een verbod afkondigen op de import van Russische olie, kool en Lng (vloeibaar aardgas). Zodra er meer bekend is wordt dit bericht aangevuld.

BREAKING: U.S. to announce ban on import of Russian oil, LNG and coal – Bloomberg — BNO News (@BNONews) March 8, 2022



