VS gaat import Russische olie verbieden

Nieuwsredactie

Volgens het doorgaans goed ingelichte Bloomberg zal de VS vandaag een verbod afkondigen op de import van Russische olie, kool en Lng (vloeibaar aardgas). Zodra er meer bekend is wordt dit bericht aangevuld.


Uitgelichte afbeelding: LNG storage tank at EG LNG – By Falcanary at English Wikipedia – Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons by Mbeychok., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=13399959

