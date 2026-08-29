VS deporteert extreemrechtse provocateur Milos Yiannopoulos

Pyt van der Galiën

De aan zelfoverschatting lijdende blaaskaak annex extreemrechtse provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos is de VS uitgezet. Ironisch, want MIlo vond dat ICE de handen vrij moest krijgen om miljoenen ‘vreemdelingen’ te deporteren. 

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De man die er al jaren toe oproept illegale vreemdelingen te deporteren is nu zélf als ‘illegal alien’ op een vliegtuig naar zijn geboorteland Engeland gezet.


Uiteraard veel leedvermaak op X, en bepaald niet alleen bij de vermaledijde liberals.

The chickens have come home to roost. 

 

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door OFFICIAL LEWEB PHOTOS – File:Milo Yiannopoulos, Journalist, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur-1441 (8961808556).jpg, originally from [1], CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=45648743

Pyt van der Galiën