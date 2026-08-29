VS deporteert extreemrechtse provocateur Milos Yiannopoulos

De aan zelfoverschatting lijdende blaaskaak annex extreemrechtse provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos is de VS uitgezet. Ironisch, want MIlo vond dat ICE de handen vrij moest krijgen om miljoenen ‘vreemdelingen’ te deporteren.

De man die er al jaren toe oproept illegale vreemdelingen te deporteren is nu zélf als ‘illegal alien’ op een vliegtuig naar zijn geboorteland Engeland gezet.

On August 27, ICE arrested Milo Yiannopoulos, an illegal alien from the United Kingdom, at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) in Kenner, Louisiana. Yiannopoulos legally entered the country on May 14, 2019, through New York City, New York. He chose to… https://t.co/Hk6QBUmGDI pic.twitter.com/DbIhv8Z6PI



Uiteraard veel leedvermaak op X, en bepaald niet alleen bij de vermaledijde liberals.

BREAKING:

Illegal alien Milo Yiannopoulos is now on an airplane back to the UK.

His deportation flight has already taken off. This subversive foreign agent is already out of the United States and DHS tells me he’s NEVER allowed to come back to the United States ever again.… https://t.co/YqSo1mGQSv

— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 29, 2026