Industriële klassieker du jour: March Of The Pigs

Een magnifiek stuk teringherrie van Nine Inch Nails. Hoe Trent Reznor erin slaagt zichzelf verstaanbaar te maken is mij een raadsel. Petje af. March of the Pigs is afkomstig van The Downward Spiral, een conceptalbum over de ‘self-destructive descent of an isolated, misanthropic protagonist’. Reznor is natuurlijk nooit een lachebekje geweest, maar The Downward Spiral is zelfs voor zijn doen behoorlijk deprimerend: I want to break it up/I want to smash it up/I want to fuck it up/I want to watch it come down.

Step right up, march, push

Crawl right up on your knees

Please, greed, feed (no time to hesitate)

I want a little bit

I want a piece of it

I think he’s losing it

I want to watch it come down

Don’t like the look of it

Don’t like the taste of it

Don’t like the smell of it

I want to watch it come down

All the pigs are all lined up

I give you all that you want

Take the skin and peel it back

Now doesn’t it make you feel better?

Shove it up inside, surprise, lies

Stains like the blood on your teeth

Bite, chew, suck (away the tender parts)

I want to break it up

I want to smash it up

I want to fuck it up

I want to watch it come down

Maybe afraid of it

Let’s discredit it

Let’s pick away at it

I want to watch it come down

All the pigs are all lined up

I give you all that you want

Take the skin and peel it back

Now doesn’t that make you feel better?

The pigs have won tonight

Now they can all sleep soundly

And everything is all right

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Russell Mills – http://nin.com/discography/, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=59688215