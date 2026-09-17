Industriële klassieker du jour: March Of The Pigs

Een magnifiek stuk teringherrie van Nine Inch Nails. Hoe Trent Reznor erin slaagt zichzelf verstaanbaar te maken is mij een raadsel. Petje af. March of the Pigs is afkomstig van The Downward Spiral, een conceptalbum over de ‘self-destructive descent of an isolated, misanthropic protagonist’. Reznor is natuurlijk nooit een lachebekje geweest, maar The Downward Spiral is zelfs voor zijn doen behoorlijk deprimerend: I want to break it up/I want to smash it up/I want to fuck it up/I want to watch it come down.
Step right up, march, pushCrawl right up on your knees Please, greed, feed (no time to hesitate)
I want a little bitI want a piece of it I think he’s losing it I want to watch it come down
Don’t like the look of itDon’t like the taste of it Don’t like the smell of it I want to watch it come down
All the pigs are all lined upI give you all that you want Take the skin and peel it back Now doesn’t it make you feel better?
Shove it up inside, surprise, liesStains like the blood on your teeth Bite, chew, suck (away the tender parts)
I want to break it upI want to smash it up I want to fuck it up I want to watch it come down
Maybe afraid of itLet’s discredit it Let’s pick away at it I want to watch it come down
All the pigs are all lined upI give you all that you want Take the skin and peel it back Now doesn’t that make you feel better?
The pigs have won tonightNow they can all sleep soundly And everything is all right
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Russell Mills – http://nin.com/discography/, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=59688215