Industriële klassieker du jour: March Of The Pigs

Pyt van der Galiën

Een magnifiek stuk teringherrie van Nine Inch Nails. Hoe Trent Reznor erin slaagt zichzelf verstaanbaar te maken is mij een raadsel. Petje af. March of the Pigs is afkomstig van The Downward Spiral, een conceptalbum over de ‘self-destructive descent of an isolated, misanthropic protagonist’. Reznor is natuurlijk nooit een lachebekje geweest, maar The Downward Spiral is zelfs voor zijn doen behoorlijk deprimerend: I want to break it up/I want to smash it up/I want to fuck it up/I want to watch it come down. 

Step right up, march, pushCrawl right up on your kneesPlease, greed, feed (no time to hesitate)
I want a little bitI want a piece of itI think he’s losing itI want to watch it come down
Don’t like the look of itDon’t like the taste of itDon’t like the smell of itI want to watch it come down
All the pigs are all lined upI give you all that you wantTake the skin and peel it backNow doesn’t it make you feel better?
Shove it up inside, surprise, liesStains like the blood on your teethBite, chew, suck (away the tender parts)
I want to break it upI want to smash it upI want to fuck it upI want to watch it come down
Maybe afraid of itLet’s discredit itLet’s pick away at itI want to watch it come down
All the pigs are all lined upI give you all that you wantTake the skin and peel it backNow doesn’t that make you feel better?
The pigs have won tonightNow they can all sleep soundlyAnd everything is all right
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Russell Mills – http://nin.com/discography/, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=59688215
Pyt van der Galiën