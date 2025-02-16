Vreemd fruit

Thom Holterman verwijst er naar: Strange fruit.

Een versie van Lou Rawls uit 1963.

Southern trees bear strange fruit,

Blood on the leaves and blood at the root,

Black bodies swinging in the southern breeze,

Strange fruit hanging from the poplar trees.

Pastoral scene of the gallant south,

The bulging eyes and the twisted mouth,

Scent of magnolias, sweet and fresh,

And the sudden smell of burning flesh.

Here is fruit for the crows to pluck,

For the rain to gather, for the wind to suck,

For the sun to rot, for the trees to drop,

Here is a strange and bitter crop.

So strange…

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Lawrence Beitler – Top Design Mag, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2016893