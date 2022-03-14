Vreemd fruit aan de vruchtboom. Alternatieve 1581-1600

1581. The The – Uncertain smile
1582. Toyah – I want to be free
1583. Southside Johnny & the Amboy Jukes – Shake ‘em down
1584. B-52’s – Dirty back road
1585. R.L. Burnside – Shake ‘em on down
1586. Clock DVA – Soundmirror (Reflected)
1587. Tracey Ullmann – Move over darling
1588. Jacques – Dans la radio
1589. Lightnin’ Hopkins – Mojo hand
1590. Allman Brothers Band – One way out (Live at the Fillmore East)
1591. Joe Cocker – Shelter me (live)
1592. Taj Mahal – Lovin’ in my baby’s eyes
1593. Billie Holiday – The man I love
1594. Laid Back – White horse
1595. Bintangs – Snake in the grass
1596. Dr. John – Such a night
1597. Billie Holiday – Strange fruit
1598. Archie Shepp & Jasper van ’t Hof – Mama Rose
1599. John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman – Dedicated to you
1600. Shangri-Las – Past, present and future
Er was min of meer een verbod uitgevaardigd op de Mondscheinsonate, maar die is hier dan toch binnengesmokkeld…