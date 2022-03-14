Vreemd fruit aan de vruchtboom. Alternatieve 1581-1600



1581. The The – Uncertain smile

1582. Toyah – I want to be free



1583. Southside Johnny & the Amboy Jukes – Shake ‘em down

1584. B-52’s – Dirty back road



1585. R.L. Burnside – Shake ‘em on down

1586. Clock DVA – Soundmirror (Reflected)



1587. Tracey Ullmann – Move over darling

1588. Jacques – Dans la radio



1589. Lightnin’ Hopkins – Mojo hand

1590. Allman Brothers Band – One way out (Live at the Fillmore East)



1591. Joe Cocker – Shelter me (live)

1592. Taj Mahal – Lovin’ in my baby’s eyes



1593. Billie Holiday – The man I love

1594. Laid Back – White horse



1595. Bintangs – Snake in the grass

1596. Dr. John – Such a night



1597. Billie Holiday – Strange fruit

1598. Archie Shepp & Jasper van ’t Hof – Mama Rose



1599. John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman – Dedicated to you

1600. Shangri-Las – Past, present and future

Er was min of meer een verbod uitgevaardigd op de Mondscheinsonate, maar die is hier dan toch binnengesmokkeld…