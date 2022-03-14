Vreemd fruit aan de vruchtboom. Alternatieve 1581-1600

Arnold J. van der Kluft


1581. The The – Uncertain smile
1582. Toyah – I want to be free


1583. Southside Johnny & the Amboy Jukes – Shake ‘em down
1584. B-52’s – Dirty back road


1585. R.L. Burnside – Shake ‘em on down
1586. Clock DVA – Soundmirror (Reflected)


1587. Tracey Ullmann – Move over darling
1588. Jacques – Dans la radio


1589. Lightnin’ Hopkins – Mojo hand
1590. Allman Brothers Band – One way out (Live at the Fillmore East)


1591. Joe Cocker – Shelter me (live)
1592. Taj Mahal – Lovin’ in my baby’s eyes


1593. Billie Holiday – The man I love
1594. Laid Back – White horse


1595. Bintangs – Snake in the grass
1596. Dr. John – Such a night


1597. Billie Holiday – Strange fruit
1598. Archie Shepp & Jasper van ’t Hof – Mama Rose


1599. John Coltrane & Johnny Hartman – Dedicated to you
1600. Shangri-Las – Past, present and future
Er was min of meer een verbod uitgevaardigd op de Mondscheinsonate, maar die is hier dan toch binnengesmokkeld…

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.