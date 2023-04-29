Voorjaarsklassieker: You will be mine in apple blossom time

Het hoorde bij mijn kennismaking met beatmuziek uit het land van herkomst op mijn eigen transistorradio, net gekregen voor mijn verjaardag. Wat een weelde, kort daarna kwamen Radio Caroline en Radio Atlanta in de lucht. En ’s avonds Luxemburg.

En nu kom ik er achter dat dit een zogeheten standard is, van…

maar eerst de Pickwicks uit Coventry, 1964.

I’ll be with you in apple blossom time

I’ll be with you to change your name to mine

One day in May, I’ll come and say

Happy surprise that the sun shines on today

What a wonderful wedding there will be

What a wonderful day for you and me

Church bells will chime

You will be mine in apple blossom time

I’ll be with you, when? In apple blossom time

Then what will you do?

Then, I’ll be with you to change your name to mine

When will that be?

One day maybe in May

Then what will you do?

I’ll come and say to you dear

Happy surprise that the sun shines on today

Then what a wonderful wedding there will be

One day in May

What a very, very wonderful day for you and me dear

Church bells will chime

You will be mine, when? In apple, in apple blossom time

Het is oorspronkelijk van de Andrews Sisters. Asjemenou.



1941

– Uitgelicht: In eigen voorraad heb ik een appelboom uit het duin die het tijdelijke gezegend heeft, dus geen bloesem…