Voorjaarsklassieker: You will be mine in apple blossom time

Het hoorde bij mijn kennismaking met beatmuziek uit het land van herkomst op mijn eigen transistorradio, net gekregen voor mijn verjaardag. Wat een weelde, kort daarna kwamen Radio Caroline en Radio Atlanta in de lucht. En ’s avonds Luxemburg.
En nu kom ik er achter dat dit een zogeheten standard is, van…
maar eerst de Pickwicks uit Coventry, 1964.
I’ll be with you in apple blossom time
I’ll be with you to change your name to mine
One day in May, I’ll come and say
Happy surprise that the sun shines on today
What a wonderful wedding there will be
What a wonderful day for you and me
Church bells will chime
You will be mine in apple blossom time
I’ll be with you, when? In apple blossom time
Then what will you do?
Then, I’ll be with you to change your name to mine
When will that be?
One day maybe in May
Then what will you do?
I’ll come and say to you dear
Happy surprise that the sun shines on today
Then what a wonderful wedding there will be
One day in May
What a very, very wonderful day for you and me dear
Church bells will chime
You will be mine, when? In apple, in apple blossom time
Het is oorspronkelijk van de Andrews Sisters. Asjemenou.
1941
