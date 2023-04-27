Voorjaarsklassieker du jour: When It’s Springtime In Alaska

Na twee jaar in de wildernis vertoefd te hebben reist de zanger/verteller naar Fairbanks in Alaska om de bloemetjes eens flink buiten te zetten. In de kroeg ontmoet hij de lokale schoonheid “redheaded Lil'”, met wie hij de dansvloer opgaat. Helaas: Lil’ heeft een vriendje, die het geflirt van de beide tortelduifjes maar matig bevalt. Met – we hebben het hier over de VS – voorspelbare gevolgen.

Springtime in Alaska was Horton’s eerste nummer 1 hit op de country charts. In hetzelfde jaar scoorde hij een enorme hit met The Battle of New Orleans. Lang heeft Horton niet mogen genieten van het succes, hij overleed in 1960 op 35-jarige leeftijd.

I mushed from Port Barren through a blizzard of snow

Been out prospecting for two years or so

Pulled into Fairbanks the city was a boon

So I took a little stroll to the Red Dog Saloon

As I walked in the door the music was clear

The prettiest voice I had heard in two years

The song she was singin’ made a man’s blood run cold

When it’s springtime in Alaska it’s forty below

(When it’s springtime in Alaska it’s forty below)

It was red headed Lil’ who was singin’ so sweet

I reached down and took the snowpacks off my feet

I reached for the gal who was singin’ the tune

We did the Eskimo hop all around the saloon

Where the caribou crawl and the grizzly bear hug we did our dance on a Kodiac rug

The song she kept singing made a man’s blood run cold

When it’s springtime in Alaska it’s forty below

I was as innocent as I could be

I didn’t know Lil’ was Big Ed’s wife to be

He took out his knife and he gave it a throw

When it’s springtime in Alaska I’ll be six feet below

(When it’s springtime in Alaska he’ll be six feet below)

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Fairbanks – Door Igor Filippov – Fujifilm Finepix 2650, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=257492