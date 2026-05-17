Folk(rock)klassieker du jour: The Bells of Rhymney

The Bells of Rhymney werd geschreven door Pete Seeger, die de tekst baseerde op een gedicht uit 1938 van de Ierse dichter Idris Davies. Davies schreef het gedicht naar aanleiding van een plaatselijke mijnramp en het mislukken van de algemene staking van 1926.
In de song leggen verschillende plaatsen in Wales getuigenis af van de hebzucht en het onrecht waar ze al decennia mee geconfonteerd worden. “Oh what will you give me” returns like a debt collector’s demand, but the sad bells of Rhymney aren’t asking for charity. They want restitution, acknowledgment, justice for generations of theft. The narrator refuses to let these communities disappear into historical footnotes. Each recurrence of Rhymney’s question grows more insistent, demanding an answer that never comes because the powerful won’t face what they’ve taken.”
Oh what will you give me, say the sad bells of Rhymney
Is there hope for the future, say the brown bells of Merthyr
Who made the mine owner, say the black bells of Rhondda
And who robbed the miner, say the grim bells of Blaina
They will plunder willy-nilly, say the bells of Caerphilly
They have fangs, they have teeth, shout the loud bells of Neath
Even God is uneasy, say the moist bells of Swansea
And what will you give me, say the sad bells of Rhymney
Throw the vandals in court, say the bells of Newport
All will be well if, if, if, if, if, say the green bells of Cardiff
Why so worried, sisters, why, sang the silver bells of Wye
Oh what will you give me, say the sad bells of Rhymney
Oh what will you give me, say the sad bells of Rhymney
Is there hope for the future, say the brown bells of Merthyr
Who made the mine owner, say the black bells of Rhondda
And who robbed the miners, say the grim bells of Blaina
They will plunder willy-nilly say the bells of Caerphilly
They have fangs, they have teeth, shout the loud bells of Neath
Even God is uneasy, say the moist bells of Swansea
And what will you give me, say the sad bells of Rhymney
Throw the vandals in court, say the bells of Newport
All will be well if, if, if, if, if… say the green bells of Cardiff
Why so worried, sisters, why, sang the silver bells of Wye
Oh what will you give me, say the sad bells of Rhymney
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Tyldesley miners outside the Miners’ Hall during the strike – Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=512235