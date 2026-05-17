Folk(rock)klassieker du jour: The Bells of Rhymney

Oh what will you give me, say the sad bells of Rhymney

Is there hope for the future, say the brown bells of Merthyr

Who made the mine owner, say the black bells of Rhondda

And who robbed the miner, say the grim bells of Blaina

They will plunder willy-nilly, say the bells of Caerphilly

They have fangs, they have teeth, shout the loud bells of Neath

Even God is uneasy, say the moist bells of Swansea

And what will you give me, say the sad bells of Rhymney

Throw the vandals in court, say the bells of Newport

All will be well if, if, if, if, if, say the green bells of Cardiff

Why so worried, sisters, why, sang the silver bells of Wye

Oh what will you give me, say the sad bells of Rhymney

Oh what will you give me, say the sad bells of Rhymney

Is there hope for the future, say the brown bells of Merthyr

Who made the mine owner, say the black bells of Rhondda

And who robbed the miners, say the grim bells of Blaina

They will plunder willy-nilly say the bells of Caerphilly

They have fangs, they have teeth, shout the loud bells of Neath

Even God is uneasy, say the moist bells of Swansea

And what will you give me, say the sad bells of Rhymney

Throw the vandals in court, say the bells of Newport

All will be well if, if, if, if, if… say the green bells of Cardiff

Why so worried, sisters, why, sang the silver bells of Wye

Oh what will you give me, say the sad bells of Rhymney