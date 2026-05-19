Punkklassieker du jour: (My Baby Does) Good Sculptures

(My Baby Does) Good Sculptures is een van de beste songs van The Rezillos: catchy, sarcastisch en doordrenkt met de energie die de eerste Britse punkgolf kenmerkte. The Rezillos waren een vreemde eend in de (punk)bijt: het sociale commentaar dat Britse punk kenmerkte, ontbrak bij hen vrijwel geheel. Net als de Amerikaanse B-52’s werden The Rezillo’s vooral geïnspireerd door glam rock, Britse beat uit de jaren ’60 en garage rock. De band hield het na één album al voor gezien, maar in 2001 volgde een reünie.

In (My Baby Does) Good Sculptures wordt de draak gestoken met de pretenties van de avant-garde kunstscene, met een verteller die trots is op de beeldhouwwerken van zijn vriendin. Niet zozeer omdat ze mooi zijn, maar omdat ze hem status verschaffen.

She don’t care

For one night stands

And naughty boys

With sweaty hands

She got a thing

About carving wood

Or shaping a figure

From a lump of mud

Don’t love my baby for her pouting lips

Don’t love my baby for her curvy hips

I love my baby ‘cos she does good sculptures yeah

Her fingernails

Rouge talens fonce

They cut my skin

More than once

She is a thing

Made of solid love

She shape my body

Like a lump of mud

Don’t love my baby for her pouting lips

Don’t love my baby for her curvy hips

I love my baby ‘cos she does good sculptures yeah

She is cool

In her studio

E-I-Addi

Add-EE-O

She Killa Dilla

She cut it smooth

Always looking

Like she never loose

Don’t love my baby for her pouting lips

Don’t love my baby for her curvy hips

I love my baby ‘cos she does good sculptures yeah

I love my baby ‘cos she does good sculptures yeah

I love my baby ‘cos she does good sculptures

I love my baby ‘cos she does good sculptures

I love my baby ‘cos she does good sculptures yeah

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Robman94 – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22820171