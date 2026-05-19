Punkklassieker du jour: (My Baby Does) Good Sculptures

(My Baby Does) Good Sculptures is een van de beste songs van The Rezillos: catchy, sarcastisch en doordrenkt met de energie die de eerste Britse punkgolf kenmerkte. The Rezillos waren een vreemde eend in de (punk)bijt: het sociale commentaar dat Britse punk kenmerkte, ontbrak bij hen vrijwel geheel. Net als de Amerikaanse B-52’s werden The Rezillo’s vooral geïnspireerd door glam rock, Britse beat uit de jaren ’60 en garage rock. De band hield het na één album al voor gezien, maar in 2001 volgde een reünie.
In (My Baby Does) Good Sculptures wordt de draak gestoken met de pretenties van de avant-garde kunstscene, met een verteller die trots is op de beeldhouwwerken van zijn vriendin. Niet zozeer omdat ze mooi zijn, maar omdat ze hem status verschaffen.
She don’t care
For one night stands
And naughty boys
With sweaty hands
She got a thing
About carving wood
Or shaping a figure
From a lump of mud
Don’t love my baby for her pouting lips
Don’t love my baby for her curvy hips
I love my baby ‘cos she does good sculptures yeah
Her fingernails
Rouge talens fonce
They cut my skin
More than once
She is a thing
Made of solid love
She shape my body
Like a lump of mud
Don’t love my baby for her pouting lips
Don’t love my baby for her curvy hips
I love my baby ‘cos she does good sculptures yeah
She is cool
In her studio
E-I-Addi
Add-EE-O
She Killa Dilla
She cut it smooth
Always looking
Like she never loose
Don’t love my baby for her pouting lips
Don’t love my baby for her curvy hips
I love my baby ‘cos she does good sculptures yeah
I love my baby ‘cos she does good sculptures yeah
I love my baby ‘cos she does good sculptures
I love my baby ‘cos she does good sculptures
I love my baby ‘cos she does good sculptures yeah
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Robman94 – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22820171